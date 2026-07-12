Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 in Bonus Entries for MLB Picks Today (July 12)

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Start placing your favorite MLB entries today with a $50 bonus when you redeem the Underdog promo code WTOP here.







Underdog Promo Code WTOP for MLB Bonus Sunday

We put a lot of stock in finding the best entry points, and applying a welcome offer unlocks exciting potential for your daily fantasy sports portfolio. Here is everything you need to know about the current sign-up bonus:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified July 12th, 2026

When you use the Underdog promo code WTOP, you unlock an instant advantage. By simply signing up and playing your first $5, you will immediately receive $50 in bonus entries. This bonus gives you the immediate flexibility to hunt for longshot props and build your favorite slips for the day’s slate, whether you are backing the Philadelphia Phillies (52-43) against the Detroit Tigers (44-50) or looking at the Boston Red Sox (45-48) as they visit the New York Mets (40-56).

It does stand to reason that this promotion is exclusively available for new Underdog customers. To successfully claim the $50 in bonus entries, you must meet the platform’s minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Underdog operates.

How to Use Your Underdog MLB Bonus Tonight

Building your lineup on Underdog tonight? We’ve seen time and time again that the real value lies in situational context and finding market inefficiencies. Here are eight of the highest hit lines and two key pitcher strikeout props for the July 12 slate:

Ceddanne Rafaela (BOS) vs. NYM: 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits Romy Gonzalez (BOS) vs. NYM: 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits Trea Turner (PHI) vs. DET: 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits A.J. Ewing (BOS) vs. NYM: 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits Alec Bohm (PHI) vs. DET: 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits Juan Soto (NYM) vs. BOS: 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits Wilyer Abreu (BOS) vs. NYM: 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits Caleb Durbin (BOS) vs. NYM: 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits Tarik Skubal (DET) vs. PHI: 7.5 Strikeouts

7.5 Strikeouts Zack Wheeler (PHI) vs. DET: 7.5 Strikeouts

When analyzing the board, Boston’s Ceddanne Rafaela stands alone as the only player carrying a 1.5-hit prop line. If you are looking for a high-ceiling projection to differentiate your slip, Rafaela offers intriguing value for daily fantasy managers willing to target a specific game script. Meanwhile, his Boston teammate Romy Gonzalez carries a more consensus 0.5-hit line, making him a steady anchor for your entries.

Over in Detroit, an elite pitching matchup takes center stage. The Tigers’ Tarik Skubal is pegged with an aggressive 7.5 strikeout line against a potent Philadelphia Phillies lineup featuring Trea Turner and Alec Bohm. On the opposing mound, Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler carries an identical 7.5 strikeout line. Choosing which ace will dominate is exactly the kind of analytical edge you want to exploit.

Finally, Juan Soto represents the top hit prop for the New York Mets against Boston pitching. Soto’s line sits at a standard 0.5 hits. Combining these standout batters and strikeout artists offers plenty of strategic options when making your Underdog picks for the evening.

How to Sign Up With the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Ready to lock in your picks for tonight’s matchups, like Zack Wheeler taking the mound for the Phillies or Zach Thornton starting for the Mets? Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to get started:

Sign Up: Create and register a new Underdog account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email, and date of birth). Enter the Promo Code: During registration, ensure you input the promo code WTOP to qualify for the promotion. Make a Deposit: Add funds to your account by depositing at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Play your first $5 entry on the daily slate. Once completed, your $50 in bonus entries will be activated and credited to your account.

Note: This offer is strictly for new users who meet the required age and regional eligibility criteria for their respective states.

Choosing Your Entry Type

Once your account is loaded with bonus entries, you will have two primary ways to build your slips for games like the Red Sox at Mets or Phillies at Tigers: