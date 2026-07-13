Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 MLB Bonus for Home Run Derby Entries

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New DFS users can sign up with the Underdog promo code WTOP to receive a $50 bonus for the MLB Home Run Derby tonight. Use this link here to start creating your profile.







Underdog Promo Code WTOP for MLB, Home Run Derby Bonus

Let’s break down exactly what you’re getting. Before the AL and NL stars take the field, make sure you are locked in with the best available sign-up bonus. Here is everything you need to know about claiming this exclusive offer:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified July 13th, 2026

To take advantage of this Underdog promo code, new Underdog customers simply need to register an account and make a first-time play of just $5. Once you submit that initial $5 entry, Underdog instantly credits your account with $50 in bonus entries. I love using these bonus funds to build multi-leg lineups across different player projections, mixing and matching to maximize value. Just make sure you meet the legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state where Underdog operates.

MLB Home Run Derby Format & Odds Analysis

Please note that this offer is incredibly useful for the MLB Home Run Derby, which features a brand-new format. If you want to handicap this properly and spot the real value, you need to understand the new rules. It’s actually much simpler now, removing the clock entirely:

No timer and no “outs”.

Round 1: 20 swings per player.

20 swings per player. Round 2: 15 swings per player.

15 swings per player. Finals: 15 swings per player.

15 swings per player. Each swing counts toward a player’s allotment, whether it’s a homer or not.

If you homer on your last swing in any round, you keep going until you do not homer.

There is no bonus round and there is no “bracket” for the first round.

Tiebreakers: HR Distance (Round 1); three-swing swing-offs (Rounds 2 and 3).

HR Distance (Round 1); three-swing swing-offs (Rounds 2 and 3). Just as in the past two Home Run Derby events in 2024 and 2025, the participants with the top four home run totals from Round 1 will advance to the semifinals. There, they’ll be seeded based on their first-round homer totals and face off head-to-head (No. 1 vs. No. 4 and No. 2 vs. No. 3) to determine the two finalists.

Here are the contestants for the MLB Home Run Derby Winner:

Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia Phillies)

Junior Caminero (Tampa Bay Rays)

Munetaka Murakami (Chicago White Sox)

Jac Caglianone (Kansas City Royals)

Jordan Walker (St. Louis Cardinals)

Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies)

Ben Rice (New York Yankees)

Willson Contreras (Boston Red Sox)

When I’m putting my entries together, I always look for a blend of a reliable favorite and some longshot value. The Philadelphia Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber is the chalk here as the favorite, and given he’s hitting in his home ballpark, he’s a fantastic anchor for your bets. However, if you’re chasing a bigger payout, don’t ignore guys like the New York Yankees’ Ben Rice at or the Boston Red Sox’s Willson Contreras. With a format based on swing count rather than a ticking clock, players with pure, relaxed power strokes could offer incredible value in this market.

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get started before the AL American League and NL National League face off? Claiming your bonus is a simple process. Just be sure to use promo code WTOP during sign-up to ensure your account is credited properly. Follow these steps to activate your offer and start building your winning tickets:

Create an Account: Download the Underdog app or head to the site to register. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $5 using one of the available secure payment methods. Play Your First Entry: Submit a $5 entry on the platform. Once your entry is placed, you will instantly activate the $50 in bonus entries.

Please remember that this offer is strictly for new users who meet all local age and region requirements.

Once your account is loaded with bonus entries, you have a couple of fantastic options for building your lineup. If you want to shoot for the moon, you can opt for a Standard entry, which requires 2+ picks. This format triggers the largest potential payout, but keep in mind that all legs must hit for your entry to win—much like a traditional parlay.

Alternatively, you can choose to build a Flex entry with 3+ picks. While the maximum payout is slightly lower, a Flex entry provides a built-in safety net. I absolutely love using this strategy because you can still receive some winnings even if one of your selected legs is incorrect. It takes the sting out of a bad beat and keeps your bankroll alive and healthy for the next slate!