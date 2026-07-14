Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Bonus Entries for World Cup Semifinals

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the FIFA World Cup semifinals heat up with a marquee clash between France and Spain, new users can unlock an exciting welcome offer by utilizing the Underdog promo code WTOP. Sign up here and play just $5 to instantly receive $50 in bonus entries.

This exclusive welcome offer is strictly for new users, giving us all the perfect opportunity to build winning entries for today’s massive showdown in Texas, as well as England vs. Argentina on Wednesday.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for World Cup Fantasy

If you are ready to get in on the action and do some serious handicapping for the FIFA World Cup semifinals, claiming your welcome offer is incredibly straightforward. Below is a quick overview of the exclusive promotion available to new users looking to start building their lineups:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified July 14, 2026

Unlocking your welcome offer ahead of the France vs. Spain match is a quick and seamless process. When you register as a new Underdog customer, simply make your initial deposit and submit a lineup for at least $5. Regardless of whether your initial entry wins or loses, Underdog will instantly credit your account with $50 in bonus entries, giving you plenty of ammunition to chase bigger payouts throughout the remainder of the tournament.

Please note that this offer is strictly reserved for new Underdog customers creating an account for the first time. To be eligible for the $50 in bonus entries, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where Underdog operates.

Player Markets for Spain vs. France

If you are looking to build out your daily fantasy entry for the massive semifinal showdown, checking the consensus fantasy market is a great way to identify the most likely contributors. The anytime goalscorer market acts a lot like the morning line, highlighting the top attacking threats for both France and Spain and giving you a strong foundation for your lineup.

Here are the top player props for today’s marquee matchup:

Player (Team) Anytime Goalscorer Mikel Oyarzabal (ESP) +193 Jean-Philippe Mateta (FRA) +205 Borja Iglesias (ESP) +217 Lamine Yamal (ESP) +228 Ousmane Dembele (FRA) +230 Ferran Torres (ESP) +270

These world-class attackers present a real chance to anchor your Underdog entries. Remember, this France vs. Spain clash is exactly where new users can apply their initial $5 lineup. Simply utilize the Underdog promo code when submitting your selections featuring any of these standout stars, and you will instantly secure your $50 in bonus entries for the rest of the World Cup action.

How to Use the Underdog Promo Code

Claiming your welcome offer in time for the France vs. Spain World Cup semifinal is a quick and secure process. Follow these simple steps so we can lock in those bonus entries and start building winning tickets together:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the Underdog promo code WTOP when prompted. This is an absolute must to attach the welcome offer to your new profile. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Play Your First Entry: Build and submit a daily fantasy entry of at least $5. You can select player props from the France vs. Spain matchup or any other available market.

As soon as you place your $5 entry, Underdog will instantly credit your account with $50 in bonus entries. The outcome of your original $5 play will not have any impact on this offer—whether your lineup hits the trifecta or falls completely short, the $50 bonus is yours to keep.