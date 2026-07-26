Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for MLB Picks (July 27)

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Dive into the MLB action Sunday with a $50 bonus by using this link here to redeem the Underdog promo code WTOP.







Underdog Promo Code WTOP for MLB Entries

Whether you are looking to get in on the action for the Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets matchup or the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Boston Red Sox, new users can take advantage of the latest signup offer.

Here is a breakdown of the current promotion available for today’s MLB slate:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified July 26th, 2026

Getting started with the Underdog welcome offer is a fantastic way to elevate your MLB viewing experience today. By signing up and simply playing $5, you will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. Whether you are building a lineup for the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets showdown or backing your favorite players in the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox clash, these bonus entries provide immediate flexibility to get in on the day’s action.

Please note that this special promotion is exclusively available for new Underdog customers. To successfully claim your $50 in bonus entries, you must be creating an account for the first time, meet the minimum age requirements, and be physically located within an eligible, participating state at the time of sign-up.

How to Use Your Underdog MLB Promo Tonight

With your $50 in bonus entries ready to deploy, tonight’s schedule offers a fantastic selection of individual player propositions. We have isolated the top hitters with the highest projected hit totals, as well as a pair of strikeout props for two of tonight’s standout pitchers.

Here are the top props to consider for tonight’s slate:

Shohei Ohtani , Los Angeles Dodgers (vs. New York Mets) – 1.5 Hits

, Los Angeles Dodgers (vs. New York Mets) – 1.5 Hits Freddie Freeman , Los Angeles Dodgers (vs. New York Mets) – 1.5 Hits

, Los Angeles Dodgers (vs. New York Mets) – 1.5 Hits Ernie Clement , Toronto Blue Jays (vs. Boston Red Sox) – 1.5 Hits

, Toronto Blue Jays (vs. Boston Red Sox) – 1.5 Hits Ceddanne Rafaela , Boston Red Sox (vs. Toronto Blue Jays) – 1.5 Hits

, Boston Red Sox (vs. Toronto Blue Jays) – 1.5 Hits Vladimir Guerrero Jr. , Toronto Blue Jays (vs. Boston Red Sox) – 0.5 Hits

, Toronto Blue Jays (vs. Boston Red Sox) – 0.5 Hits Mookie Betts , Los Angeles Dodgers (vs. New York Mets) – 0.5 Hits

, Los Angeles Dodgers (vs. New York Mets) – 0.5 Hits Bo Bichette , New York Mets (vs. Los Angeles Dodgers) – 0.5 Hits

, New York Mets (vs. Los Angeles Dodgers) – 0.5 Hits Wilyer Abreu , Boston Red Sox (vs. Toronto Blue Jays) – 0.5 Hits

, Boston Red Sox (vs. Toronto Blue Jays) – 0.5 Hits Freddy Peralta , New York Mets (vs. Los Angeles Dodgers) – 5.5 Strikeouts

, New York Mets (vs. Los Angeles Dodgers) – 5.5 Strikeouts Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays (vs. Boston Red Sox) – 5.5 Strikeouts

The Los Angeles Dodgers bring plenty of star power tonight, and Underdog users have an intriguing dilemma when looking at the top of their lineup. Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman both carry ambitious 1.5 total hit lines. To clear those numbers, they will need to solve Mets probable pitcher Freddy Peralta, who brings his own 5.5 strikeout line to the mound against a potent Los Angeles offense.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette represent strong options to record at least one hit. For those looking at larger projections, Toronto’s Ernie Clement and Boston’s Ceddanne Rafaela boast 1.5 hit lines. On the mound, Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman will try to navigate the Red Sox lineup, entering the contest with a strikeout line set at 5.5.

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your bonus entries in time for tonight’s slate of games—whether you are zeroing in on the Dodgers and Mets or the Blue Jays and Red Sox—is a straightforward process.

To activate the promotion, simply follow these steps:

Register a New Account: Download the app or visit the Underdog site to create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to input promo code WTOP. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $5 using one of the available secure payment methods. Submit Your First Entry: Play a $5 entry on tonight’s MLB action to instantly activate your $50 in bonus entries.

Please remember that you must be a new user, and you must meet all legal age and regional requirements for your specific state to participate.

Once your bonus entries are activated, you have a couple of different ways to build your lineups: