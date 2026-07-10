Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for Spain-Belgium, World Cup, MLB Picks

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All new DFS users can use this link here to secure the Underdog promo code WTOP, which redeems a $50 bonus to use for the World Cup today.







Underdog Promo Code WTOP for World Cup Friday

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified July 10th, 2026

The Underdog promo code offers a highly efficient, high-leverage opportunity for new players to establish their bankroll. When new Underdog customers register and play a $5 entry on any market—including today’s Spain vs. Belgium game—they immediately receive $50 in bonus entries. These bonus funds are automatically credited to your account, giving you the flexibility to build out additional entries across all World Cup matches.

To qualify for this welcome offer, you must be a first-time Underdog user who meets the minimum age requirements and is physically located in a participating state. Once your account is verified and your initial $5 entry is placed, the $50 bonus unlocks, yielding immediate utility for your daily fantasy strategies.

World Cup Quarterfinals: Player Props

If you are looking for the best way to utilize your welcome offer, today’s World Cup quarterfinals provide a massive selection of player props and projections. Bettors can focus entirely on the probability of individual stars finding the back of the net. To help you pinpoint the best value, we have compiled the goalscorer odds for the top three most likely scorers from each team in the highly anticipated matchup between Spain and Belgium.

Player (Team) Opponent Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) Belgium Borja Iglesias (Spain) Belgium Lamine Yamal (Spain) Belgium Matias Fernandez-Pardo (Belgium) Spain Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) Spain Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) Spain

These matchups are the exact games where new users can apply their to their initial entry thanks to this welcome offer. Whether you are counting on Erling Haaland to deliver an early strike against England or backing rising star Lamine Yamal to maintain Spain’s offensive momentum, submitting an entry with these player projections is a great way to get in on the action.

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your welcome bonus is a straightforward process designed to get you into the action quickly. Be sure to use the promo code WTOP during sign-up to claim your reward. Follow these steps to begin:

Register an Account: Download the Underdog app or visit their website. Create your new account by entering standard personal information to verify your identity. You must be a first-time user and meet your state’s specific age and regional requirements to participate. Make a Deposit: Once verified, navigate to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $5 using one of Underdog’s secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Browse the daily board—such as today’s matchup between Spain and Belgium—and submit a $5 entry. Once placed, your $50 in bonus entries will automatically activate and credit to your account.

When constructing your entries, Underdog offers two distinct structures. A Standard entry requires you to select 2+ picks; this option yields the highest potential payout, but every single leg must hit for your entry to win. Alternatively, you can choose a Flex entry containing 3+ picks. While the maximum payout is slightly reduced, a Flex entry provides a statistical safety net, allowing you to still receive a partial payout even if one of your selections is incorrect.