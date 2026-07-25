Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for MLB, Yankees-Phillies Player Props Tonight

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Start placing your favorite MLB player prop entries tonight with a $50 bonus when you use this link here to claim the Underdog promo code WTOP.







Underdog Promo Code WTOP for MLB Entries

Understanding the exact specifications of a promotional offer is the first step in maximizing its value. Here is the critical data you need to secure your bonus:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified July 25th, 2026

Understanding the mechanics of the Underdog welcome offer is a reliable recipe for success when structuring your daily fantasy lineup. By registering as a new Underdog customer and committing just $5 on your first entry, the platform immediately credits your account with $50 in bonus entries. You can utilize these bonus funds to target pitcher strikeout totals or batter projections across the entire MLB slate, adding flexibility to your strategy right out of the gate.

To qualify for this promotion, you must be a new user, meet the specific age requirements for your jurisdiction, and be physically located in a participating state where Underdog operates. Verifying your local eligibility is a necessary step before locking in your $5 play.

How to Use Your Underdog MLB Promo Tonight

With your bonus entries activated, it is time to evaluate the board and construct your picks based on the data. Tonight’s schedule features a mix of high-contact hitters and premier pitching matchups.

Here are eight of the highest hit lines for tonight’s action, alongside the strikeout projections for two of the evening’s most efficient starting pitchers:

Trea Turner (Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees): 1.5 Hits

(Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees): 1.5 Hits Jake Mangum (Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs): 1.5 Hits

(Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs): 1.5 Hits Nick Gonzales (Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs): 0.5 Hits

(Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs): 0.5 Hits Alec Bohm (Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees): 0.5 Hits

(Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees): 0.5 Hits Ben Rice (New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies): 0.5 Hits

(New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies): 0.5 Hits Nico Hoerner (Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates): 0.5 Hits

(Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates): 0.5 Hits Bryan Reynolds (Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs): 0.5 Hits

(Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs): 0.5 Hits Cody Bellinger (Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates): 0.5 Hits

(Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates): 0.5 Hits Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs): 6.5 Strikeouts

(Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs): 6.5 Strikeouts Shota Imanaga (Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates): 5.5 Strikeouts

When constructing your slips, parsing the underlying metrics is essential. Trea Turner and Jake Mangum are the only two players on this board assigned a 1.5 hit line, presenting a statistically higher hurdle for your entries. Turner carries a .242 batting average into his matchup with the Yankees, while Mangum has been highly efficient for the Pirates, boasting a .305 average.

For players seeking a safer statistical floor, Nick Gonzales and Alec Bohm present logical targets at a 0.5 hit projection. Gonzales is generating consistent contact, hitting .312 with 115 hits on the year. Similarly, Bohm has accumulated 82 hits in his campaign, making his 0.5 line a practical foundation for any slip.

On the mound, the Pirates-Cubs matchup features a premium pitching duel backed by compelling peripheral metrics. Rookie Paul Skenes brings an outstanding 10.77 K/9 (strikeouts per nine innings) rate alongside a 3.43 ERA. A K/9 rate exceeding 10 indicates a pitcher averages more than one strikeout per inning, structurally supporting his ability to clear a 6.5 strikeout projection. Opposing him, Shota Imanaga carries a 3.91 ERA and an 8.53 K/9 rate, giving him a clear mathematical path to the six punchouts required to clear his 5.5 line.

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

If you are ready to claim your $50 in bonus entries and start leveraging the data for tonight’s MLB action, follow these precise steps:

Sign Up: Download the Underdog app or visit their website to register a new account using your standard personal information. You must be a new user and meet all local age and regional requirements to be eligible. Enter the Promo Code: Ensure that promo code WTOP is applied during the registration process. This is the mechanism that locks in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing a minimum of $5 using one of Underdog’s secure payment methods. Submit Your First Play: Build and submit your initial entry of at least $5. Once this entry is locked in, the platform will activate and credit the $50 in bonus entries to your account.

When it comes to constructing your entries for tonight’s slate—whether you are targeting the Cubs-Pirates pitching duel or the Yankees-Phillies showdown—Underdog provides two mathematically distinct ways to play:

Standard Entry: A standard entry consists of 2+ picks and yields the highest potential multiplier. However, this carries higher variance, as every leg must be correct for the entry to be graded as a win.

A standard entry consists of 2+ picks and yields the highest potential multiplier. However, this carries higher variance, as every leg must be correct for the entry to be graded as a win. Flex Entry: For those who prioritize a safety net, you can opt to flex an entry with 3+ picks. With a flex entry, your slip retains some value, allowing you to receive partial winnings even if one of your selected projections is incorrect.

Select the construction strategy that aligns with your risk tolerance, apply promo code WTOP, and systematically build your bankroll during tonight’s MLB schedule.