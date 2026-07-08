Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for MLB Picks (July 8 Games)

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New users can secure incredible value ahead of the MLB slate today by utilizing the latest Underdog promo code WTOP, which delivers a $50 bonus via this link here.







Underdog Promo Code WTOP for MLB Entries Wednesday

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified July 8th, 2026

Savvy players know that capitalizing on welcome offers is a crucial market inefficiency to exploit for long-term success. New Underdog customers can easily take advantage of this special promo to boost their bankroll ahead of tonight’s MLB action. Once you register using the promo code WTOP, all you need to do is play $5 on your first entry. Upon doing so, you will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries.

You can immediately use these bonus funds to construct entries around tonight’s probable pitchers and star hitters. Please note that this offer is exclusively available for new Underdog customers. To claim your bonus entries, you must meet the minimum age requirements for daily fantasy sports and be physically located in a participating state. Once your eligibility is confirmed and your initial $5 play is locked in, your $50 bonus will be ready to deploy.

How to Use Your Underdog MLB Bonus Today

Once your bonus entries are secured, you can immediately begin building your ticket from tonight’s props. Underdog provides a wide variety of statistical markets, but hits and strikeouts remain two of the most popular and predictable options.

Here is a look at the eight players with the highest hit over/under lines for tonight’s action, alongside two prominent starting pitchers and their strikeout totals:

Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles (vs. Chicago Cubs) – 1.5 Hits

(vs. Chicago Cubs) – 1.5 Hits Michael Harris II, Atlanta Braves (vs. Pittsburgh Pirates) – 0.5 Hits

(vs. Pittsburgh Pirates) – 0.5 Hits Jake Mangum, Pittsburgh Pirates (vs. Atlanta Braves) – 1.5 Hits

(vs. Atlanta Braves) – 1.5 Hits Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves (vs. Pittsburgh Pirates) – 0.5 Hits

(vs. Pittsburgh Pirates) – 0.5 Hits Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs (vs. Baltimore Orioles) – 0.5 Hits

(vs. Baltimore Orioles) – 0.5 Hits Pete Alonso, Baltimore Orioles (vs. Chicago Cubs) – 0.5 Hits

(vs. Chicago Cubs) – 0.5 Hits Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates (vs. Atlanta Braves) – 0.5 Hits

(vs. Atlanta Braves) – 0.5 Hits Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves (vs. Pittsburgh Pirates) – 0.5 Hits

(vs. Pittsburgh Pirates) – 0.5 Hits Jared Jones, Pittsburgh Pirates (vs. Atlanta Braves) – 4.5 Strikeouts

(vs. Atlanta Braves) – 4.5 Strikeouts Colin Rea, Chicago Cubs (vs. Baltimore Orioles) – 4.5 Strikeouts

We’ve seen time and time again that identifying underlying value requires looking beyond obvious projections. Gunnar Henderson highlights the board tonight with an ambitious 1.5 hits total against Chicago. If you’re building a correlated entry, it makes analytical sense to pair his line with his Baltimore teammate Pete Alonso. Alonso has successfully hit the Over on his 0.5 hits line in 10 of his last 13 home games, offering tremendous statistical consistency.

On the mound, Chicago’s Colin Rea is posted at 4.5 strikeouts against Baltimore. Rea has fallen short of this mark in four of his last five outings, making his Under an incredibly intriguing value play. We put a lot of stock in recent trends, and fading Rea here is a savvy move. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh’s Jared Jones holds a 4.5 strikeout line against an imposing Braves lineup. Jones will have his hands full against Atlanta stars like Ozzie Albies, who is riding a hot streak with at least one hit in seven of his last eight contests.

How to Redeem the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your bonus entries ahead of tonight’s MLB action is a straightforward process. To ensure you lock in your promotional funds, carefully follow the steps below to activate the offer:

Register your account: Download the Underdog app or visit their website to begin the signup process. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. During registration, it is critical that you enter the promo code WTOP to qualify for the welcome offer. Make a deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and deposit at least $5 using one of Underdog’s secure payment methods. Play your first entry: Construct your first entry and play a minimum of $5. As soon as your entry is locked in, Underdog will automatically credit your account with $50 in bonus entries.

Keep in mind that this offer is strictly for new users who meet the minimum age and region requirements for their specific location.

When you are ready to use your funds on the MLB slate, you will have two primary ways to construct your entries: