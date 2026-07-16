Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for Mets vs. Phillies, MLB + World Cup Entries This Weekend

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Get excited for all the MLB and World Cup action this weekend with a $50 bonus in hand after claiming the Underdog promo code WTOP via this link here.







Underdog Promo Code WTOP for MLB, World Cup Bonus This Weekend

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified July 16th, 2026

If you are ready to construct data-driven entries for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, this Underdog promo code provides a highly practical starting point. This offer allows new Underdog customers to sign up and play $5 to instantly acquire $50 in bonus entries.

Your bonus is credited immediately, giving you the flexibility to target probable pitchers like Christian Scott or other daily projections across the league. Please note that this promotion is exclusively for new customers who meet the minimum age requirements and are physically located in a participating state where Underdog operates.

Mets vs. Phillies Strikeout Props via Underdog

The New York Mets (40-57) are scheduled to visit the Philadelphia Phillies (54-43) on July 16, 2026, at 7:10 PM Eastern.

Aaron Nola (Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets) – Total Pitcher Strikeouts: 5.5

(Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets) – Total Pitcher Strikeouts: 5.5 Christian Scott (New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies) – Total Pitcher Strikeouts: 5.5

Tonight’s available player projections center entirely around the starting pitching matchup, with both Aaron Nola and Christian Scott listed with an over/under line of 5.5 strikeouts.

For the Philadelphia Phillies, veteran Aaron Nola brings a solid 9.464 K/9 rate into this matchup, having recorded 102 strikeouts on the season. He will be tested by a New York Mets lineup anchored by Juan Soto, who is batting .290 on the year with 43 strikeouts, alongside Francisco Lindor (.216 AVG, 27 strikeouts) and Bo Bichette (.255 AVG, 73 strikeouts). Nola’s ability to navigate these contact-heavy bats at the top of the order will mathematically dictate whether he clears his 5.5 strikeout projection.

On the mound for the New York Mets, Christian Scott sports an astronomical 10.833 K/9 rate and 65 total strikeouts. He faces a potent Philadelphia Phillies offense that generates significant power but is highly susceptible to the strikeout. Kyle Schwarber enters the game with an eye-popping 144 strikeouts on his ledger, while Bryce Harper adds another 82 strikeouts to the mix. If Scott can effectively leverage his swing-and-miss arsenal against the Phillies’ heavy hitters, the underlying metrics suggest a strong path to surpassing his strikeout total.

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Activating your bonus entries for the New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies matchup requires a straightforward, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to secure your bonus:

Sign Up: Download the Underdog app or navigate to their site to register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP during registration to successfully qualify for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing a minimum of $5 using one of the secure payment methods provided. Play Your Entry: Submit a $5 entry to instantly trigger your $50 in bonus entries. You can utilize projections from tonight’s Mets-Phillies game—such as targeting Christian Scott’s strikeout line—or combine picks from other sports.

When constructing your entry, Underdog offers two distinct structural options:

Standard Entry: A standard entry requires 2+ picks and mathematically yields the highest payout multiplier. However, every single leg of your entry must be correct to secure a return.

A standard entry requires 2+ picks and mathematically yields the highest payout multiplier. However, every single leg of your entry must be correct to secure a return. Flex Entry: For those seeking variance reduction, you can select a flex entry with 3+ picks. This structure acts as insurance, allowing you to still receive a partial payout even if one leg of your prediction falls short.

Remember: This offer is exclusively available to new users. Participants must meet all regional and minimum age requirements for their specific jurisdiction to play.