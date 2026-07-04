Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for Mets-Braves, July 4 MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’ve been sitting on the sidelines, it’s time to get in the game because the latest Underdog promo code WTOP is handing new users a massive advantage. All you have to do is sign up here and play just $5, and you will instantly get $50 in bonus entries to use on your favorite MLB player projections.

Whether we’re handicapping tonight’s clash between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves or looking ahead to spread entries across the rest of this week’s MLB slate, this new-user welcome offer is the perfect way to juice your bankroll and chase those bigger payouts.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for MLB Fantasy

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified July 4, 2026

I always tell my readers to take advantage of introductory offers, and this one is as straightforward as it gets. By locking in our promo code WTOP, new Underdog customers simply need to register and play a $5 entry. The moment that first play is submitted, Underdog instantly drops $50 in bonus entries straight into your account. This structure gives you extra ammunition to construct those winning tickets without sweating your initial investment.

Just remember, you need to be a brand-new Underdog customer, meet the local age requirements, and be physically located in a participating, legal state to claim this promotion. Once those boxes are checked and your $5 play is locked in, the $50 bonus is yours to deploy across the platform.

MLB Projections for Saturday

Tonight, we’re focusing our attention on Truist Park in Atlanta, GA. The New York Mets (36-52) are in town to battle the Atlanta Braves (51-35).

Bo Bichette : 1.5 Hits (Over +180 / Under -246)

: 1.5 Hits (Over +180 / Under -246) Ozzie Albies : 1.5 Hits (Over +177 / Under -245)

: 1.5 Hits (Over +177 / Under -245) Michael Harris II : 0.5 Hits (Over -250 / Under +182)

: 0.5 Hits (Over -250 / Under +182) Drake Baldwin : 0.5 Hits (Over -240 / Under +172)

: 0.5 Hits (Over -240 / Under +172) Mauricio Dubón : 0.5 Hits (Over -228 / Under +167)

: 0.5 Hits (Over -228 / Under +167) Chris Sale : 7.5 Strikeouts (Over -113 / Under -115)

: 7.5 Strikeouts (Over -113 / Under -115) Sean Manaea: 4.5 Strikeouts (Over -122 / Under -105)

Analysis for Mets-Braves

When I’m handicapping these props, the starting pitching always dictates my strategy. Braves probable starter Chris Sale is a legend, but his 7.5 strikeout line makes me nervous. Sale has failed to top 7.5 strikeouts in five of his last six games, including four of his last five at home. I’m looking at the Under there.

Conversely, Mets starter Sean Manaea sits at a very approachable 4.5 strikeouts. He’s had the Braves’ number recently, clearing 4.5 Ks in three straight matchups against them. I’d key him in as a strong Over play.

Moving to the plate, Bo Bichette and Ozzie Albies are the only guys staring down a 1.5 hit line tonight. But if we want to build a reliable base, I suggest looking at the heavily favored 0.5 hit projections. Braves infielder Mauricio Dubón has been a machine, recording a hit in 17 of his last 20 games.

His teammate Michael Harris II is also finding a groove, clearing his 0.5 hit line in three of his last four appearances. And don’t sleep on Matt Olson (Over 0.5 Hits at -212); he’s notched a hit in six straight games against the New York Mets. These are the kinds of consistent trends I love chaining together for a winning entry.

Signing Up with the Underdog Promo Code

Getting your bonus entries locked and loaded is incredibly simple. Follow these steps, and we’ll be ready before the first pitch is even thrown:

Register a New Account: Create your profile here. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Remember, you must be a new user and meet all regional age requirements. Enter the Promo Code: Make sure you type in the Underdog promo code WTOP during registration. This is the key to unlocking the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Put at least $5 into your account using one of Underdog’s secure payment methods. Play Your First Entry: Build a projection entry of at least $5. The second your play is submitted, Underdog instantly credits your account with $50 in bonus entries.

Now comes the fun part: deciding how to play those entries. I like to mix up my strategies depending on my confidence level. Underdog gives us two distinct ways to chase that payout: