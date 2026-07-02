Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for Croatia-Portugal, World Cup Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports fans looking for a real chance to get a daily fantasy boost can use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Register here and enter your first $5 contest to score a $50 bonus.

Whether we are handicapping the San Diego Padres visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Detroit Tigers taking on the Texas Rangers, or the St. Louis Cardinals battling the Atlanta Braves, these bonus entries can be used right away to jumpstart your daily fantasy baseball action today. And if you are looking at the World Cup, there are plenty of markets for the Round of 32.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 Bonus

Whether you want to back the Los Angeles Dodgers (56-31) in their divisional clash against the San Diego Padres (43-42) or fade the morning line elsewhere, let’s get you set up. Just use the details below to lock in your bonus entries before the first pitch:

When you claim the Underdog promo code ahead of tonight’s MLB slate—including that gritty matchup between the Detroit Tigers (38-49) and the Texas Rangers (44-43)—you unlock a genuinely generous welcome bonus. The mechanics are simple: sign up, enter Underdog promo code WTOP, and play $5 to instantly receive $50 in bonus entries.

Keep in mind, this is for new customers only. You must meet the legal age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Once your account is funded and that initial $5 entry is placed, your $50 in bonus entries will be ready for any of today’s baseball action.

MLB Totals for Thursday night

Let’s get into the trenches. I’m placing these entries by looking closely at tonight’s player projections. Here are eight of the highest hit lines on the slate, plus two pitcher strikeout projections we can key our entries around:

Shohei Ohtani: 1.5 Hits (Over +194 / Under -267)

1.5 Hits (Over +194 / Under -267) Andy Pages: 1.5 Hits (Over +192 / Under -267)

1.5 Hits (Over +192 / Under -267) Josh Jung: 1.5 Hits (Over +182 / Under -249)

1.5 Hits (Over +182 / Under -249) Fernando Tatis Jr.: 0.5 Hits (Over -259 / Under +188)

0.5 Hits (Over -259 / Under +188) Freddie Freeman: 0.5 Hits (Over -256 / Under +187)

0.5 Hits (Over -256 / Under +187) Drake Baldwin: 0.5 Hits (Over -247 / Under +181)

0.5 Hits (Over -247 / Under +181) Michael Harris II: 0.5 Hits (Over -244 / Under +178)

0.5 Hits (Over -244 / Under +178) Nathan Eovaldi: 6.5 Strikeouts (Over -119 / Under -108)

6.5 Strikeouts (Over -119 / Under -108) Dustin May: 4.5 Strikeouts (Over -105 / Under -122)

Once you have claimed your promo code, we can chase some nice payouts using these premier matchups. The Dodgers are heavily featured tonight, with both Shohei Ohtani and Andy Pages seeing elevated 1.5 hit lines against the Padres. If you prefer to play it a bit safer and key a heavily favored prop, Freddie Freeman sits at -256 to record over 0.5 hits, while Fernando Tatis Jr. is listed at -259 to notch a hit for San Diego.

Over in Arlington, Josh Jung sports an aggressive 1.5 hit line (+182 for the Over) against the Tigers. On the mound, Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi brings one of the highest strikeout projections of the evening, sitting at 6.5 strikeouts.

Finally, expect a busy night for hitters when the Cardinals and Braves clash. Alec Burleson, Drake Baldwin, and Michael Harris II all carry significant juice to go over their 0.5 hit props. For St. Louis, probable pitcher Dustin May is dealing with a 4.5 strikeout line as he tries to cool off Atlanta’s dangerous lineup.

Signing Up with the Underdog Promo Code

Ready to build a winning ticket? Follow these simple steps to secure your $50 in bonus entries. Don’t forget, Underdog promo code WTOP is required during the sign-up process.

First, create your new account here with your standard personal info. Remember, you must be a completely new user and meet your state’s legal age and region requirements. Next, make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using one of their secure payment methods. Once funded, simply play a $5 entry on tonight’s MLB action (or the World Cup) to instantly activate your $50 in bonus entries.

When constructing your entries, Underdog gives us a couple of ways to play, depending on how much risk you want to take: