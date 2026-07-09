Tour de France Results

Thursday, July 9 Stage 6 A 115.6 mile ride from Pau to Gavarnie-Gèdre Stage Results: 1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE…

Thursday, July 9

Stage 6

A 115.6 mile ride from Pau to Gavarnie-Gèdre

Stage Results:

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 04:32:07.

2. Jonas Vingegaard Hansen, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 04:34:45.

3. Isaac Del Toro Romero, Mexico, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 04:35:04.

4. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 04:35:04.

5. Paul Seixas, France, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 04:35:04.

6. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 04:35:04.

7. Juan Ayuso, Spain, Lidl-Trek, 04:35:04.

8. Mattias Skjelmose, Denmark, Lidl-Trek, 04:35:04.

9. Lenny Martinez, France, Bahrain Victorious, 04:35:09.

10. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 04:35:13.

Also:

10. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 04:35:13.

20. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 4:40:28.

31. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education–EasyPost, 4:48:57.

36. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 4:53:06.

61. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 5:03:32.

Overall Standings:

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 21:11:57.

2. Jonas Vingegaard Hansen, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 21:14:39.

3. Isaac Del Toro Romero, Mexico, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 21:15:24.

4. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 21:15:27.

5. Juan Ayuso, Spain, Lidl-Trek, 21:15:31.

6. Paul Seixas, France, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 21:15:52.

7. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 21:15:57.

8. Lenny Martinez, France, Bahrain Victorious, 21:16:18.

9. Mattias Skjelmose, Denmark, Lidl-Trek, 21:16:54.

10. Mathias Vacek, Czech Republic, Lidl-Trek, 21:19:07.

Also:

12. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 21:21:32.

21. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 21:25:30.

26. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 21:30:23.

36. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 21:44:25.

43. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 21:52:12.

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