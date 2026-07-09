Tour de France Results

Thursday, July 9
Stage 6
A 115.6 mile ride from Pau to Gavarnie-Gèdre
Stage Results:
1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 04:32:07.
2. Jonas Vingegaard Hansen, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 04:34:45.
3. Isaac Del Toro Romero, Mexico, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 04:35:04.
4. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 04:35:04.
5. Paul Seixas, France, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 04:35:04.
6. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 04:35:04.
7. Juan Ayuso, Spain, Lidl-Trek, 04:35:04.
8. Mattias Skjelmose, Denmark, Lidl-Trek, 04:35:04.
9. Lenny Martinez, France, Bahrain Victorious, 04:35:09.
10. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 04:35:13.
Also:
10. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 04:35:13.
20. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 4:40:28.
31. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education–EasyPost, 4:48:57.
36. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 4:53:06.
61. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 5:03:32.
Overall Standings:
1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 21:11:57.
2. Jonas Vingegaard Hansen, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 21:14:39.
3. Isaac Del Toro Romero, Mexico, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 21:15:24.
4. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 21:15:27.
5. Juan Ayuso, Spain, Lidl-Trek, 21:15:31.
6. Paul Seixas, France, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 21:15:52.
7. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 21:15:57.
8. Lenny Martinez, France, Bahrain Victorious, 21:16:18.
9. Mattias Skjelmose, Denmark, Lidl-Trek, 21:16:54.
10. Mathias Vacek, Czech Republic, Lidl-Trek, 21:19:07.
Also:
12. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 21:21:32.
21. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 21:25:30.
26. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 21:30:23.
36. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 21:44:25.
43. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 21:52:12.
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