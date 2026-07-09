Athletics’ Zack Gelof exits early with apparent knee injury after colliding with left field fence

DETROIT (AP) — Athletics outfielder Zack Gelof left in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night after…

DETROIT (AP) — Athletics outfielder Zack Gelof left in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night after appearing to injure his right knee when he slammed it into the left field fence in foul territory while making a sliding catch.

Leading off the third in a scoreless game, Zach McKinstry lofted a pitch from Jack Perkins down the left field line. Gelof made a long run into foul territory before he slid and made a terrific catch for the out, but his right knee slammed into the fencing that juts out.

Gelof immediately grabbed his knee in obvious pain, a tear in his uniform pants showing where his leg made contact with the fence. The outfielder got back to his feet after a few moments and limped back to his spot in left field as manager Mark Kotsay and head athletic trainer Jeff Collins jogged out to check on him.

Gelof quickly went down to the ground again and was replaced by Colby Thomas, who opened the game in right field. Lawrence Butler took over in right.

Gelof grounded out in his only at-bat in the second. He’s hitting .273 with 11 home runs and 29 RBIs in what has been a bounce-back season after starting out at Triple-A Las Vegas. The 26-year-old outfielder/infielder had a 24-game hitting streak stopped on June 23 after he was forced to leave against San Francisco when Matt Chapman inadvertently stepped on Gelof’s right hand as the second baseman was applying the tag with his glove hand.

Gelof, who was placed on the injured list with a bruised hand, also had his on-base streak of 27 games end, along with a streak of scoring in 13 consecutive games. He was activated on July 4.

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