Tour de France Results

Saturday, July 25
Stage 20
A 106.1-mile ride from Le Bourg d’Oisans to Alpe d’Huez
Stage Results:
1. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, EF Education-EasyPost, 04:59:39.
2. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 05:00:05.
3. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 05:00:10.
4. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 05:00:44.
5. Isaac Del Toro, Mexico, UAE Team Emirates XRG, same time.
6. Lenny Martinez, France, Bahrain Victorious, 05:00:46.
7. Jai Hindley, Australia, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 05:01:54.
8. Mattias Skjelmose, Denmark, Lidl-Trek, 05:02:34.
9. Juan Ayuso, Spain, Lidl-Trek, same time.
10. Paul Seixas, France, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, same time.
Also:
3. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 05:00:10.
12. Matthew Riccitello, United States, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 05:06:36.
19. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 05:09:41.
26. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 05:17:07.
56. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 05:34:49.
Overall Standings:
1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 72:53:44.
2. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 73:00:10.
3. Isaac Del Toro Romero, Mexico, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 73:03:26.
4. Paul Seixas, France, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 73:05:40.
5. Lenny Martinez, France, Bahrain Victorious, 73:06:46.
6. Mattias Skjelmose, Denmark, Lidl-Trek, 73:08:43.
7. Juan Ayuso, Spain, Lidl-Trek, 73:11:32.
8. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, EF Education-EasyPost, 73:13:44.
9. Tom Pidcock, United Kingdom, Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, 73:23:12.
10. Jordan Jegat, France, TotalEnergies, 73:27:05.
Also:
13. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 73:56:07.
18. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 74:29:12.
19. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 74:40:49.
24. Matthew Riccitello, United States, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 75:04:53.
30. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 75:27:13.
Withdrew Stage 18
Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 60:57:21.
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