Tour de France Results

Saturday, July 25 Stage 20 A 106.1-mile ride from Le Bourg d’Oisans to Alpe d’Huez Stage Results: 1. Richard Carapaz,…

Saturday, July 25

Stage 20

A 106.1-mile ride from Le Bourg d’Oisans to Alpe d’Huez

Stage Results:

1. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, EF Education-EasyPost, 04:59:39.

2. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 05:00:05.

3. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 05:00:10.

4. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 05:00:44.

5. Isaac Del Toro, Mexico, UAE Team Emirates XRG, same time.

6. Lenny Martinez, France, Bahrain Victorious, 05:00:46.

7. Jai Hindley, Australia, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 05:01:54.

8. Mattias Skjelmose, Denmark, Lidl-Trek, 05:02:34.

9. Juan Ayuso, Spain, Lidl-Trek, same time.

10. Paul Seixas, France, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, same time.

Also:

3. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 05:00:10.

12. Matthew Riccitello, United States, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 05:06:36.

19. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 05:09:41.

26. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 05:17:07.

56. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 05:34:49.

Overall Standings:

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 72:53:44.

2. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 73:00:10.

3. Isaac Del Toro Romero, Mexico, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 73:03:26.

4. Paul Seixas, France, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 73:05:40.

5. Lenny Martinez, France, Bahrain Victorious, 73:06:46.

6. Mattias Skjelmose, Denmark, Lidl-Trek, 73:08:43.

7. Juan Ayuso, Spain, Lidl-Trek, 73:11:32.

8. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, EF Education-EasyPost, 73:13:44.

9. Tom Pidcock, United Kingdom, Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, 73:23:12.

10. Jordan Jegat, France, TotalEnergies, 73:27:05.

Also:

13. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 73:56:07.

18. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 74:29:12.

19. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 74:40:49.

24. Matthew Riccitello, United States, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 75:04:53.

30. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 75:27:13.

Withdrew Stage 18

Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 60:57:21.

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