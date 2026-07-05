Tordin has a goal and 2 assists in the Thorns’ 4-0 rout of Racing Louisville

Pietra Tordin had a goal and two assists and the Portland Thorns beat Racing Louisville 4-0 on Sunday night. In…

Pietra Tordin had a goal and two assists and the Portland Thorns beat Racing Louisville 4-0 on Sunday night.

In other National Women’s Soccer League matches, the Boston Legacy and Bay FC played to a 2-2 draw; and the Chicago Stars topped the Utah Royals 3-2.

Jayden Perry, Reilyn Turner and Sophia Wilson also scored for the Thorns (8-3-3) in the victory at Portland’s Providence Park.

Perry headed home the opening goal off a set piece in the 13th minute.

Racing Louisville (2-9-1) hit the woodwork twice in the first 21 minutes on shots from Katie O’Kane and Kayla Fischer.

After delivering the assist on the first goal, Tordin scored in the 36th minute. Wilson’s low cross hit Turner in stride to make it 3-0 at halftime.

Wilson scored her 50th career NWSL goal in the 82nd minute.

Mackenzie Arnold made four saves to secure her sixth clean sheet of the season.

Legacy comeback in Pawtucket

Boston (2-7-4) fell behind 2-0 early but Amanda Gutierres and Aïssata Traoré scored to pull the Legacy even.

Bay’s Alex Pfeiffer was fouled in the box by goalkeeper Casey Murphy in the third minute and Claire Hutton converted the team’s first penalty kick of the season for a 1-0 lead.

Hutton found Karlie Lema for her first goal of the year in the 18th minute to double the lead for Bay (3-6-3).

Gutierres headed in Nichelle Prince’s cross in first-half stoppage time to pull Boston within a goal.

Traoré equalized on a penalty kick in the 77th minute after she was tripped in the box by Sydney Collins.

The game was played at Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, where the Legacy are playing several games this season.

Stars stop Royals’ streak

Jordyn Huitema scored two goals and the Stars ended the Royals’ undefeated streak at 10 games.

Huitema scored in the 20th minute off a cross into the box from Brianna Pinto to give Chicago (4-9-0) the early lead.

Utah’s Cloé Lacasse tied it in the 43rd.

Cece Delzer scored on a penalty kick after drawing a foul in the box in the 54th minute for a 2-1 Utah lead.

Sam Staab’s pinpoint long-range strike off a free kick tied it at 2-2 before Huitema scored the winner in the 86th.

The Royals (7-3-3) had seven players out due to injury, including midfielder Mina Tanaka with a hamstring injury.

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