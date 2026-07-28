Atlanta faces Dallas following Gray’s 29-point showing

Atlanta Dream (16-10, 9-3 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (18-9, 8-6 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT LINE:…

Atlanta Dream (16-10, 9-3 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (18-9, 8-6 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Wings -1.5; over/under is 179.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream visits the Dallas Wings after Allisha Gray scored 29 points in the Dream’s 93-91 victory against the Chicago Sky.

The Wings are 8-4 on their home court. Dallas is 4-2 in one-possession games.

The Dream are 7-6 in road games. Atlanta is eighth in the WNBA with 20.3 assists per game led by Jordin Canada averaging 7.7.

Dallas scores 90.2 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 85.3 Atlanta gives up. Atlanta averages 89.3 points per game, 3.1 more than the 86.2 Dallas gives up.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Dream defeated the Wings 86-69 in their last matchup on May 22. Rhyne Howard led the Dream with 25 points, and Awak Kuier led the Wings with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 14.6 points for the Wings. Paige Bueckers is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games.

Howard is averaging 17.6 points, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Dream. Gray is averaging 18.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 7-3, averaging 91.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.4 points per game.

Dream: 4-6, averaging 87.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.4 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Alanna Smith: day to day (leg).

Dream: Te-Hina Paopao: day to day (leg), Angel Reese: day to day (leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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