Tigers place right-hander Jack Flaherty on the 15-day IL with right flexor inflammation

CHICAGO (AP) — The Detroit Tigers placed right-hander Jack Flaherty on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday with right flexor…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Detroit Tigers placed right-hander Jack Flaherty on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday with right flexor inflammation.

Flaherty pitched four innings in Monday night’s 8-6 victory at the Chicago Cubs. He allowed three runs and four hits.

The 30-year-old Flaherty is 3-8 with a 4.59 ERA in 19 starts this season. He finalized a $35 million, two-year contract with Detroit in February 2025.

Ty Madden was recalled from Triple-A Toledo, putting a fresh arm in Detroit’s weary bullpen.

The Tigers used four relievers to cover 4 2/3 innings in Sunday’s 3-2 loss at the Los Angeles Angels. Then they used five relievers for six innings in their series opener against the Cubs.

The 26-year-old Madden has no record and a 3.15 ERA in seven appearances for Detroit this year. He is 2-0 with a 4.71 ERA in 11 starts and one relief appearance with Toledo.

“There’s a little different edge and sort of a different attention to detail, I think, when he gets to the big leagues and he’s performed really well here,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “He challenges the strike zone. He’s got a tough, tough combo with his slider and split. Somebody I do trust a lot to pitch in a variety of roles.”

Hinch said Justin Verlander was the first player from the team to arrive at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. The 43-year-old right-hander, who plans to retire after this season, is coming back from hip and hamstring injuries.

“His arm’s still moving,” Hinch said. “We haven’t gotten to the mound yet. Once that happens, then we can start to lay out a little bit of a longer plan.”

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