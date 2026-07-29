theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Score $1,000 Bonus for White Sox-Yankees, Any MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP and secure a $1,000 bet reset to use on the New York Yankees taking on the Chicago White Sox or any other MLB game this week. Click here to activate this offer.

This promotion provides structural insurance: Users can wager up to $1,000 on their initial bet and receive 100% of that stake back in bonus bets if it loses. This flexibility makes the offer an ideal tool to deploy on Wednesday’s slate or any MLB matchup throughout the week. Anyone who signs up with theScore Bet will have the chance to hit the ground running.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 MLB Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Bonus Last Verified On July 29, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers, claiming this protective welcome offer is a straightforward process that requires no manual opt-in beyond entering the promo code. Users simply place a first cash wager on any available market, whether backing Matthew Boyd and the 61-46 Chicago Cubs, or targeting the league-leading 67-40 Los Angeles Dodgers. If that initial bet falls short, the sportsbook returns 100% of the original stake in bonus bets, up to the $1,000 maximum. Bettors are not required to risk the full $1,000 to participate; smaller wagers are fully eligible and will be matched exactly at 100% in bonus bets upon a loss.

If the qualifying wager does lose, the refund is structured for sustained engagement rather than arriving as a single lump sum. The reimbursement is divided into five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of the eligible wager. These bonus bets are automatically credited to the user’s account within 72 hours after the first wager officially settles as a loss. Once issued, bettors must act efficiently, as the bonus funds expire if not utilized within seven days of receipt.

Top MLB Matchups

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Yankees (-145) / White Sox (+125) | Total: O/U 7.5

Yankees (-145) / White Sox (+125) | Total: O/U 7.5 Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Cubs (-120) / Cardinals (+100) | Total: O/U 8.5

Cubs (-120) / Cardinals (+100) | Total: O/U 8.5 Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Dodgers (-145) / Mariners (+125) | Total: O/U 9.5

Identifying structural advantages is critical for finding betting value. In the Mariners-Dodgers matchup, Los Angeles brings a clear offensive edge with a .773 team OPS and a strong 3.61 pitching ERA. Seattle counters with a respectable 3.71 ERA but struggles at the plate with just a .689 OPS, positioning the Dodgers as the safer moneyline play.

Similarly, the Yankees hold a dominant pitching metric over the White Sox. New York features an impressive 3.40 team ERA, while Chicago lags considerably with a 4.14 ERA, reinforcing the Yankees’ statistical profile as strong road favorites.

How to Get Started With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Securing your welcome bonus is a highly efficient process. To ensure you are fully prepared for Wednesday’s MLB slate, follow these exact steps to activate the offer:

Create an Account: Click on the links on this page and select the option to sign up. Register your account by providing standard personal information, such as your legal name, date of birth, email address, and physical address, to securely verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, you will be prompted to enter a bonus code. Input the promo code WTOP. This specific step is required to link the correct offer to your new profile. Place Your Wager: After verifying your account and entering the promo code, make your initial deposit. Finally, place your first real cash wager of up to $1,000 on any available MLB market.

Whether you choose to back a heavy favorite with strong peripheral stats or take a calculated risk on a moneyline underdog, your first wager is completely backed by the $1,000 Bet Reset.