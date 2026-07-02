theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Portugal-Croatia, World Cup Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the World Cup Round of 32 knockout stage heats up, soccer fans can redeem theScore Bet promo code WTOP to secure a $1,000 first bet reset. Click here to start signing up.

Whether you want to place your first heavily-backed wager on the marquee clash between Portugal and Croatia, or you prefer to target the showdown featuring Switzerland taking on Algeria, this offer ensures your introductory tournament bet is fully covered. Additionally, if you are looking to diversify your betting portfolio, the flexibility of this offer from theScore Bet means it can also be used to back your favorite teams on the diamond during the ongoing MLB season.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Delivers $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On July 2, 2026

New theScore Bet customers can take advantage of a generous $1,000 Bet Reset to wager on the current World Cup Round of 32 action, whether backing Portugal against Croatia or predicting the outcome of Switzerland vs. Algeria. To unlock this offer, simply place your first cash wager on any available market or game. No opt-in is required to participate. If your introductory bet loses, theScore Bet will step in and refund 100% of your initial stake, up to a maximum of $1,000, in bonus bets.

You do not need to risk the full $1,000 to participate; users can bet any smaller amount they wish and still receive a 100% match in bonus bets if the wager is unsuccessful. In the event of a loss, the refund will be applied to your account within 72 hours of the original bet settling. Rather than one lump sum, the refund is conveniently issued as five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your eligible wager. Keep in mind that these bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt. This exclusive promotion is available solely to new theScore Bet customers located in legal online sports betting states where the app is live.

World Cup Betting Preview, Odds

As the World Cup Round of 32 action takes center stage, new users can apply their $1,000 Bet Reset to some of the tournament’s most thrilling knockout matches. While you prepare to place your introductory wager, here is a look at the current slate:

Matchup: Portugal vs. Croatia

Portugal -140 // Draw +270 // Croatia +420

Matchup: Switzerland vs. Algeria

Switzerland -110 // Draw +230 // Algeria +360

The marquee clash of the slate features Portugal taking on Croatia. Portugal enters the knockout stage completely unbeaten with a 1-2-0 record, allowing just a single goal across three matches while finding the back of the net six times for a stellar +5 goal differential. Their recent form (DWD) highlights a rigid defense that has proven difficult for opponents to break down. Croatia brings a slightly more volatile resume into the matchup. They successfully secured two wins but suffered one loss (WWL) in the group phase, finishing with a completely even goal differential (five scored, five conceded).

In another highly anticipated fixture, Switzerland meets Algeria. Switzerland enters the knockout phase riding strong momentum from an undefeated group stage run, featuring two wins and one draw. The Swiss side boasts a +4 goal differential, having scored a prolific seven goals while allowing just three, and carries a confident WWD recent form into this contest. Conversely, Algeria narrowly advanced to the Round of 32 with a 1-1-1 record (DWL). While they have proven they can score with five goals so far, they have struggled defensively, conceding seven goals over their first three matches.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with this exclusive welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. New users can activate this offer to use on any of the scheduled World Cup games, giving you the ultimate flexibility to spread your action across the entire multi-game slate. Alternatively, you can pivot to the diamond and utilize the promotion on any upcoming MLB matchups.

Use the links on this page to create and register a new account. You will be prompted to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and location. During this registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to ensure you lock in your welcome bonus.

Following the download, registering an account, and entering the promo code WTOP, the final step is to fund your account and make your qualifying bet. Simply place your first real cash wager of at least $10 and up to $1,000 on any market available at theScore Bet—including any of the thrilling World Cup or MLB games on the schedule. If your first bet happens to lose, your account will be credited with up to $1,000 in bonus bets, keeping you in the action for the rest of the tournament.