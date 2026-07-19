The bogey from a bunker that was key to Ryan Fox’s win at the British Open

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Ryan Fox will be remembered forever for the 12-foot birdie putt that won him the British…

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Ryan Fox will be remembered forever for the 12-foot birdie putt that won him the British Open.

He mightn’t have been in that position if it wasn’t for a bogey.

Fox had just moved into a tie for the lead with Cameron Young at Royal Birkdale when he hit a tee shot at the 241-yard, par-3 15th hole that, to the New Zealander, was “a yard away from being 25 feet away.”

Instead, it ricocheted off the side of a bunker in front of the green and stayed in the sand, all the way on the other side and next to the lip.

He had no stance and no shot. It was a horrible break.

Here’s what Fox did next. It was key to him ultimately getting his hands on the claret jug.

Second shot

Fox realized the situation was bad after seeing the reaction of two on-course analysts for British broadcaster Sky Sports who were following his group.

“If they just look at a bunker and walk past, you know it’s OK,” Fox said. “But when they get down and look at it and almost rehearse the shot themselves, I’m like, ‘Oh, this is no good.’

“When I got there, it was probably worse than I thought it was.”

Fox said he had no option but hack it out backward. The ball settled in the middle of the fairway.

Third shot

Fox was now 45 yards from the pin.

The best he could realistically do was make bogey and fall one shot back, knowing he at least had a good birdie chance on the par-5 17th.

It proved a smart play because he held his nerve and sent in a chip that bounced and settled 6 feet from the cup.

Fourth shot

Fox had just rolled in birdie putts on Nos. 13 and 14 so he was trusting his putter.

His putt on No. 15 wasn’t tough but it was still gutsy. It held its line and dropped into the center of the cup.

“Sometimes bogeys are good,” Fox said. “I felt a whole lot better walking off that green making bogey that way than probably even if I’d have made par, to be honest.

“I hit a couple of really good shots down the stretch obviously to get it done. I think that was a pretty pivotal hole for me.”

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