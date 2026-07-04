Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, picked for India debut in T20 vs England

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was handed his India senior cricket debut on Saturday after being picked…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was handed his India senior cricket debut on Saturday after being picked for the second Twenty20 against England at Old Trafford.

The teenage sensation is the youngest player to appear in India’s senior men’s team. The great Sachin Tendulkar was 16 years and 205 days when he made his test debut in 1989, then made his ODI debut 33 days later.

Sooryavanshi — who is aged 15 years and 99 days — is the youngest player to feature in a top-tier men’s T20. Ireland’s Joshua Little previously held the record — he was 16 years and 309 days on his debut.

He replaces Sanju Samson in India’s only change from Wednesday, when the first match of the series was abandoned because of rain in Durham.

Sooryavanshi was picked in the squad for the tour of Ireland and England after scoring 776 runs in 16 innings in the 2026 Indian Premier League, and being voted as the competition’s MVP.

The youngest player in men’s international cricket remains Hasan Raza, who was 14 years and 227 days when he made his test debut for Pakistan in 1996.

England made two changes with Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue replacing Saqib Mahmood and Luke Wood.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.