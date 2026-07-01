Taj Bradley fans 11 in Twins’ 8-3 win over the Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Taj Bradley struck out 11 to tie his career high, Josh Bell, Kody Clemens and Luke Keaschall…

HOUSTON (AP) — Taj Bradley struck out 11 to tie his career high, Josh Bell, Kody Clemens and Luke Keaschall homered and the Minnesota Twins beat the Houston Astros 8-3 on Wednesday night.

Bradley (7-3) allowed a run and four hits and walked four in five innings. After Jose Altuve scored from third base when Isaac Paredes grounded into a double play in the first inning, Bradley recorded 10 consecutive outs by strikeout.

Bell has a career-high 16-game road hitting streak, the longest active streak of its kind in the majors. Trevor Larnach went 3 for 5 with a double and a two-run single.

The Twins have won three consecutive road series for the first time May of 2025.

After Larnach doubled to lead off the game against Tatsuya Imai (5-4) Bell hit a two-out, two-run homer. Clemens hit a 399-foot shot to make it 5-1 in the second.

Astros second baseman Raynel Delgado left the game due to a dislocated right pinky finger after a groundball ricocheted off second base and hit his bare hand in the fifth.

Houston’s Joey Loperfido and Nick Allen had RBI singles in the sixth.

Up next

The Twins open a three-game series against in New York against the Yankees on Friday. The Astros host Tampa Bay on Friday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.