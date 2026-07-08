Sydney Taylor scores 10 of her 16 points in the 3rd quarter and the Sky beat the Mercury 77-66

PHOENIX (AP) — Sydney Taylor scored 10 of her 16 points in the third quarter, Natasha Cloud finished with 11…

PHOENIX (AP) — Sydney Taylor scored 10 of her 16 points in the third quarter, Natasha Cloud finished with 11 points and six assists, and the Chicago Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury 77-66 on Tuesday night.

Taylor scored Chicago’s opening 10 points of the third quarter to build a seven-point lead, and the Sky finished the period with a 56-44 advantage.

Chicago led by double figures in the fourth until Kahleah Copper made a 3-pointer with 1:02 left to pull Phoenix within 74-66. But Jacy Sheldon sealed it at the other end with a 3-pointer for her only points of the game.

Azura Stevens added nine points and 10 rebounds for Chicago (7-14). Skylar Diggins (right knee) did not play.

Copper led Phoenix (8-14) with 25 points and four 3-pointers. DeWanna Bonner added 12 points, and Alyssa Thomas had 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Bonner became the first player in WNBA history with 8,000 points, 3,000 rebounds and 500 steals.

Phoenix had won four of its last five games.

Up next

Chicago: At Los Angeles on Friday.

Phoenix: Hosts Indiana on Thursday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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