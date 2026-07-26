Cardinals and Reds meet with series tied 1-1

Cincinnati Reds (48-55, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (53-51, third in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Cincinnati Reds (48-55, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (53-51, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (5-6, 3.89 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Cardinals: Kyle Leahy (7-4, 3.59 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -138, Reds +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

St. Louis has a 53-51 record overall and a 27-28 record at home. The Cardinals have a 38-10 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cincinnati has a 48-55 record overall and a 26-27 record in road games. The Reds have hit 135 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

The matchup Sunday is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals have a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker has 23 doubles, 22 home runs and 77 RBIs for the Cardinals. JJ Wetherholt is 8 for 40 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 15 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 46 RBIs while hitting .276 for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 11 for 35 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .217 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by six runs

Reds: 5-5, .237 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: day-to-day (illness), JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (appendix), Ramon Urias: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Rajcic: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Blake Dunn: 10-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (calf), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (oblique), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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