Crow-Armstrong leads Cubs against the Pirates following 4-hit game

Chicago Cubs (59-45, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (53-52, fourth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35…

Chicago Cubs (59-45, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (53-52, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (2-5, 5.37 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Pirates: Braxton Ashcraft (9-4, 3.95 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -130, Cubs +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take on the Pittsburgh Pirates after Pete Crow-Armstrong had four hits against the Pirates on Saturday.

Pittsburgh has a 27-26 record in home games and a 53-52 record overall. The Pirates are 27-9 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Chicago has gone 29-23 in road games and 59-45 overall. The Cubs have a 47-15 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Sunday is the 10th meeting between these teams this season. The Cubs have a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 24 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 59 RBIs for the Pirates. Esmerlyn Valdez is 7 for 34 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Crow-Armstrong has 19 doubles, five triples, 23 home runs and 59 RBIs for the Cubs. Alex Bregman is 9 for 41 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .240 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cubs: 7-3, .268 batting average, 2.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Rafael Flores: 7-Day IL (head), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (hand), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (lower body), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan Sisk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Konnor Griffin: 60-Day IL (finger), Chris Devenski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Cubs: Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Shaw: 10-Day IL (hand), Riley Martin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (forearm), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.