Switzerland defender Aurèle Amenda joins Coventry for club’s Premier League return

COVENTRY, England (AP) — Switzerland defender Aurèle Amenda came home from the World Cup to sign for newly promoted Premier…

COVENTRY, England (AP) — Switzerland defender Aurèle Amenda came home from the World Cup to sign for newly promoted Premier League club Coventry on Thursday.

Coventry said the 22-year-old Amenda signed a four-year contract without stating the transfer fee paid to Eintracht Frankfurt, which was reportedly 18 million euros ($20.6 million).

Amenda has played seven times for Switzerland though did not get called from the bench during the team’s impressive run to the World Cup quarterfinals. Switzerland lost to Argentina 3-1 after extra time.

Amenda helped Young Boys win Swiss league titles in 2023 and ’24 before moving to Frankfurt, where he played in five Champions League games last season.

Coventry won the second-tier English Championship last season coached by former Chelsea great Frank Lampard and will play in the Premier League for the first time since 2001.

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