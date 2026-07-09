St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday

Milwaukee Brewers (58-34, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (48-43, third in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Milwaukee Brewers (58-34, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (48-43, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Logan Henderson (0-0); Cardinals: Andre Pallante (10-5, 3.60 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -134, Cardinals +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

St. Louis has a 24-24 record in home games and a 48-43 record overall. The Cardinals have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.16.

Milwaukee is 58-34 overall and 29-16 in road games. Brewers hitters are batting a collective .254, which ranks fourth in the NL.

The matchup Thursday is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Brewers have a 7-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson has 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 66 RBIs while hitting .277 for the Cardinals. JJ Wetherholt is 11 for 40 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

William Contreras has a .284 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 12 doubles and nine home runs. Garrett Mitchell is 16 for 35 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .262 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Max Rajcic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryne Stanek: day-to-day (leg), Ramon Urias: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: David Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Lockridge: 60-Day IL (knee), Joel Kuhnel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back), Coleman Crow: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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