St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs play in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (46-39, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (49-39, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Saturday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (46-39, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (49-39, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kyle Leahy (6-4, 4.09 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Cubs: Shota Imanaga (5-6, 4.30 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -166, Cardinals +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals meet the Chicago Cubs leading the series 1-0.

Chicago has a 26-18 record at home and a 49-39 record overall. The Cubs have a 39-13 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

St. Louis is 23-18 on the road and 46-39 overall. The Cardinals are 34-14 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Cardinals are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has 10 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 57 RBIs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 12 for 42 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Alec Burleson has 20 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Cardinals. Lars Nootbaar is 12 for 35 with three doubles, a triple and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .253 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matt Shaw: 10-Day IL (hand), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Riley Martin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Dustin May: day-to-day (ankle), Ramon Urias: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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