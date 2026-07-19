Spotlight on Messi and Yamal as Argentina plays Spain in World Cup final, in photos

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal are set to star in global soccer’s biggest match as…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal are set to star in global soccer’s biggest match as the World Cup ends Sunday at MetLife Stadium with Argentina facing Spain in the final. Argentina is chasing its fourth World Cup title and Spain its second. It’s the 104th and last match of the biggest World Cup ever, a 48-team event that played out over the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

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