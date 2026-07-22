Sports on TV for Thursday, July 23

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, July 23 CFL FOOTBALL 9 p.m. CBSSN — Edmonton at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, July 23

CFL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Edmonton at Saskatchewan

CYCLING

6 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 18

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, First Round, Dundonald Links, Gailes, North Ayrshire, Scotland

8 a.m.

FS2 — LIV Golf League: First Round, JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, England

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: ISPS HANDA Senior Open, First Round, Gleneagles Hotel (Kings Course), Auchterarder, Scotland

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, Gailes, North Ayrshire, Scotland

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, New England Regional – Final, Bristol, Conn.

1:45 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Northwest Regional – Final, San Bernardino, Calif.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Mid-Atlantic – Regional – Final, Bristol, Conn.

5:15 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, West – Regional – Final, San Bernardino, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — San Diego at Atlanta (12:15 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Kansas City at Detroit (6:40 p.m.)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Parramatta

5:55 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at South Sydney

SOFTBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN — Athletes Unlimited Postseason: Portland vs. Chicago, Play-In, College Station, Texas

TBT BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

FS1 — TBT: Hall In at Boeheim’s Army, First Round – Game 2

9 p.m.

FS1 — TBT: The Enchantment at Aftershocks, First Round – Game 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Kitzbuhel-ATP Quarterfinals; Estoril-ATP, Hamburg-WTA, & Prague-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Kitzbuhel-ATP Quarterfinals; Estoril-ATP, Hamburg-WTA, & Prague-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Estoril-ATP, Hamburg-WTA, & Prague-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Estoril-ATP, Hamburg-WTA, & Prague-WTA Quarterfinals

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