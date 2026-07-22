Sports on TV for Thursday, July 23

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, July 23
CFL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Edmonton at Saskatchewan
CYCLING
6 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 18
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, First Round, Dundonald Links, Gailes, North Ayrshire, Scotland
8 a.m.
FS2 — LIV Golf League: First Round, JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, England
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: ISPS HANDA Senior Open, First Round, Gleneagles Hotel (Kings Course), Auchterarder, Scotland
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
4:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, Gailes, North Ayrshire, Scotland
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, New England Regional – Final, Bristol, Conn.
1:45 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Northwest Regional – Final, San Bernardino, Calif.
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Mid-Atlantic – Regional – Final, Bristol, Conn.
5:15 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, West – Regional – Final, San Bernardino, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — San Diego at Atlanta (12:15 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Kansas City at Detroit (6:40 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Parramatta
5:55 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at South Sydney
SOFTBALL
9 p.m.
ESPN — Athletes Unlimited Postseason: Portland vs. Chicago, Play-In, College Station, Texas
TBT BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
FS1 — TBT: Hall In at Boeheim’s Army, First Round – Game 2
9 p.m.
FS1 — TBT: The Enchantment at Aftershocks, First Round – Game 2
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Kitzbuhel-ATP Quarterfinals; Estoril-ATP, Hamburg-WTA, & Prague-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Kitzbuhel-ATP Quarterfinals; Estoril-ATP, Hamburg-WTA, & Prague-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Estoril-ATP, Hamburg-WTA, & Prague-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Estoril-ATP, Hamburg-WTA, & Prague-WTA Quarterfinals
_____
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.