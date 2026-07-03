MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -160 Minnesota +135 Detroit -114 at TEXAS -108 at…

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -160 Minnesota +135 Detroit -114 at TEXAS -108 at SEATTLE -164 Toronto +134 Tampa Bay -113 at HOUSTON -108 at CLEVELAND -152 Chicago White Sox +123 Boston -163 at LA ANGELS +134

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Pittsburgh -160 at WASHINGTON +131 at CHICAGO CUBS -158 St. Louis +129 at ATLANTA -172 N.Y Mets +140 at COLORADO OFF San Francisco OFF Milwaukee -155 at ARIZONA +126 at LA DODGERS -278 San Diego +220

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -126 Baltimore +104 Philadelphia -155 at KANSAS CITY +124 Miami -121 at ATHLETICS -101

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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