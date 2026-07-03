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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 3, 2026, 4:56 PM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -160 Minnesota +135
Detroit -114 at TEXAS -108
at SEATTLE -164 Toronto +134
Tampa Bay -113 at HOUSTON -108
at CLEVELAND -152 Chicago White Sox +123
Boston -163 at LA ANGELS +134

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Pittsburgh -160 at WASHINGTON +131
at CHICAGO CUBS -158 St. Louis +129
at ATLANTA -172 N.Y Mets +140
at COLORADO OFF San Francisco OFF
Milwaukee -155 at ARIZONA +126
at LA DODGERS -278 San Diego +220

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -126 Baltimore +104
Philadelphia -155 at KANSAS CITY +124
Miami -121 at ATHLETICS -101

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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