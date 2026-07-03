MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -160 Minnesota +135 Detroit -114 at TEXAS -108 at…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-160
|Minnesota
|+135
|Detroit
|-114
|at TEXAS
|-108
|at SEATTLE
|-164
|Toronto
|+134
|Tampa Bay
|-113
|at HOUSTON
|-108
|at CLEVELAND
|-152
|Chicago White Sox
|+123
|Boston
|-163
|at LA ANGELS
|+134
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Pittsburgh
|-160
|at WASHINGTON
|+131
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-158
|St. Louis
|+129
|at ATLANTA
|-172
|N.Y Mets
|+140
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|-155
|at ARIZONA
|+126
|at LA DODGERS
|-278
|San Diego
|+220
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-126
|Baltimore
|+104
|Philadelphia
|-155
|at KANSAS CITY
|+124
|Miami
|-121
|at ATHLETICS
|-101
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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