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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 1, 2026, 4:56 PM

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago White Sox -122 at CLEVELAND +100
at KANSAS CITY OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at TEXAS -134 Detroit +110
at SEATTLE -211 LA Angels +171

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -132 Pittsburgh +108
at MILWAUKEE -164 Cincinnati +134
Miami -157 at COLORADO +128
at ATLANTA OFF St. Louis OFF
at LA DODGERS OFF San Diego OFF

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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