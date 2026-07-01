MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago White Sox
|-122
|at CLEVELAND
|+100
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
|at TEXAS
|-134
|Detroit
|+110
|at SEATTLE
|-211
|LA Angels
|+171
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-132
|Pittsburgh
|+108
|at MILWAUKEE
|-164
|Cincinnati
|+134
|Miami
|-157
|at COLORADO
|+128
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|St. Louis
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|San Diego
|OFF
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.