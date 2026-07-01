MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago White Sox -122 at CLEVELAND +100 at KANSAS CITY OFF Tampa…

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago White Sox -122 at CLEVELAND +100 at KANSAS CITY OFF Tampa Bay OFF at TEXAS -134 Detroit +110 at SEATTLE -211 LA Angels +171

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -132 Pittsburgh +108 at MILWAUKEE -164 Cincinnati +134 Miami -157 at COLORADO +128 at ATLANTA OFF St. Louis OFF at LA DODGERS OFF San Diego OFF

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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