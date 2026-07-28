White Sox activate outfielder Everson Pereira from concussion injured list

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox activated outfielder Everson Pereira from the seven-day injured list before Monday night’s game…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox activated outfielder Everson Pereira from the seven-day injured list before Monday night’s game against the New York Yankees.

Pereira sustained a concussion when he crashed into the fence while making a leaping catch during a 10-5 loss at the Yankees on June 17. He said it was the first concussion of his career.

“The most difficult part was I was feeling good physically, but I wasn’t getting the green light to play,” he said through a translator. “Managing that was the most difficult part.”

Pereira started Monday’s game against left-hander Max Fried and New York, batting seventh and playing center field. He went 0 for 2 with two strikeouts before he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the fifth.

“He’ll be more in a role where you’ll see him against left-handed pitching probably more,” White Sox manager Will Venable said. “Maybe some opportunities against some righty starters. But for now, especially up front, make sure he’s doing all right and gets back feeling good and staying feeling good, probably just against lefties to start.”

The 25-year-old Pereira, who made his big league debut with the Yankees in 2023, is batting .225 with three homers and seven RBIs in 22 games in his first season with the White Sox. He was acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay in November.

Pereira also has spent time on the IL this year with a right pectoral strain and a left ankle sprain.

“Definitely frustrating. But there’s nothing I can do about it,” Pereira said. “Thank God I’m here right now and hopefully I can stay healthy for the rest of the season.”

AL Central-leading Chicago also optioned outfielder Junior Pérez to Triple-A Charlotte before its series opener against New York. The 25-year-old Pérez, who made his major league debut on June 18, hit .171 with three homers and six RBIs in 22 games with the White Sox.

Right-hander José Urquidy is reporting to Charlotte after he was acquired in a trade with Pittsburgh on Sunday night. Venable said he thinks the 31-year-old Urquidy is going to start for the minor league team.

“He’s an option for us,” Venable said. “We know how quickly things change here and there’ll be need and it could be tomorrow for all we know. He’s a piece that we’re excited to have and can come up when there’s a need.”

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