Splash Promo Code WTOP: Use $500 Fantasy Bonus for England-Argentina Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than the thrill of a World Cup semifinal, especially when two heavyweights like England and Argentina take the pitch. New users can chase a payday with the Splash promo code WTOP and significantly build a bankroll. By signing up here, you will score a 50% deposit match up to $500, plus a 100% QuickPicks boost to maximize your potential returns.

This special welcome offer is strictly for first-time players. We are in this together, and whether you are handicapping today’s highly anticipated England vs. Argentina matchup or setting up exotic entries for the final, this bankroll boost is the perfect way to get started.

Splash Promo Code WTOP for the Remaining World Cup Games

Let’s cut right to the chase—if you want to make your selections and go for a bigger payout, claiming this bonus is a no-brainer. Here is a quick breakdown of the exclusive sign-up promotion we are working with today:

Splash Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 50% Deposit Match Up To $500 + 100% QuickPicks Boost

To take advantage of this exclusive offer ahead of the England vs. Argentina clash in Atlanta, you simply need to register a new account. The details of the Splash welcome offer are straightforward: when you sign up and make your initial deposit, Splash will match 50% of it, up to $500 in bonus funds.

That means to get the absolute maximum value, a $1,000 deposit yields a cool $500 extra to play with. On top of that, you are getting a 100% QuickPicks boost to give your first entries a real chance at an inflated payout.

Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Splash customers. To successfully claim your bonus funds, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Splash operates. Whether you are backing England to advance or predicting a masterclass performance from Argentina in the semifinals, this welcome offer provides the ultimate flexibility to help you swing for the fences.

World Cup Matches Today: Player Props

With England and Argentina set to face off, there are some fantastic player props on the board. I am always looking for an edge, and keying in on a goalscorer is one of my favorite ways to get skin in the game. Here is a look at the Anytime Goalscorer odds for some of the top players taking the pitch in this massive matchup:

Lionel Messi: +135

Harry Kane: +135

Ollie Watkins: +185

Ivan Toney: +190

Julian Alvarez: +270

Lautaro Martinez: +270

Jude Bellingham: +285

These exciting player props offer the perfect starting point for building your first lineup. By utilizing the Splash promo code on today’s semifinal matchup, you can apply your newly matched bonus funds and that massive 100% QuickPicks boost directly to these lines. There is truly nothing quite like sweating out a goalscorer prop and watching your guy find the back of the net for a huge win.

Guide for Using the Splash Promo Code

Claiming your deposit match and boost ahead of this monumental World Cup clash is an incredibly simple process. To ensure you lock in your bonus funds and get ready to play, follow my step-by-step guide to activate the offer:

Register for an Account: Create a new account here using your standard personal information. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure you enter the Splash promo code WTOP to attach this exclusive welcome offer to your profile. Make a Deposit: Fund your account using one of the available secure payment methods. Remember, Splash will match 50% of this first-time deposit up to $500. Build Your Entry: Dive into the board and make your selections for the England vs. Argentina matchup using your new bankroll and your 100% QuickPicks boost.

Once your initial deposit clears, your 50% match and QuickPicks boost will be ready to roll.