Splash Promo Code WTOP: Get $500 Deposit Bonus + QuickPicks Boost for MLB Fantasy

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than watching a prime MLB matchup with a boosted bankroll. By using the Splash promo code WTOP here, you can unlock a 50% deposit match up to $500, plus a 100% QuickPicks boost to maximize your card.

I always tell my readers that building your bankroll early is the key to smart handicapping, so let’s get you set up with this welcome offer before the first pitch.

Splash Promo Code WTOP for MLB Fans

I like to keep things simple so we can focus on the board. Before you lock in your picks, you need to be equipped with the best possible welcome offer. Below is the complete breakdown of the current Splash bonus details we’re working with:

Splash Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 50% deposit match up to $500 + 100% QuickPicks boost Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Date Last Verified July 12, 2026

For new Splash customers, this is the perfect time to get in on the action. By signing up and making that initial $20 minimum deposit, you automatically trigger a 50% deposit match. Plus, they throw in a 100% QuickPicks boost, which gives us some serious extra value when we’re chasing those bigger payouts on the diamond.

Just remember, this welcome offer is exclusively for new users. To grab your deposit match and QuickPicks boost, you need to meet the age requirements and be physically located in a participating state.

Use Your $500 Bonus for Diamondbacks-Dodgers

Handicapping the prop market is where we can find real value to build our bankroll. Below is a look at the strikeout and hit props for 10 of the biggest stars taking the field tonight.

Player Hits Strikeouts Emmet Sheehan – O 5.5 (+107) / U 5.5 (-137) Mitch Bratt – O 3.5 (+112) / U 3.5 (-143) Shohei Ohtani O 1.5 (+181) / U 1.5 (-246) – Freddie Freeman O 1.5 (+178) / U 1.5 (-241) – Mookie Betts O 0.5 (-258) / U 0.5 (+190) – Kyle Tucker O 0.5 (-227) / U 0.5 (+168) – Corbin Carroll O 0.5 (-175) / U 0.5 (+131) – Nolan Arenado O 0.5 (-145) / U 0.5 (+109) – Ketel Marte O 0.5 (-225) / U 0.5 (+164) – Max Kepler O 0.5 (-133) / U 0.5 (+100) –

Looking at the morning line and recent trends, I’ve keyed in on a few specific wagers for our card today. Let’s start on the mound. Dodgers pitcher Emmet Sheehan has a strikeout line set at 5.5, but my data shows he’s gone completely cold, failing to exceed 5.5 strikeouts in four of his last five starts. We’re taking the under (-137) there as a statistically supported play.

At the plate, Shohei Ohtani has a steep 1.5 hits line. He’s fallen short of 1.5 hits in nine of his last 10 games, making the under (-246) a highly strategic anchor. Corbin Carroll is also struggling, missing his 0.5 hits mark in four of his last five regular-season games.

But it’s not all unders for us today! I love targeting reliable contact hitters in favorable splits. Nolan Arenado has cashed the over on 0.5 hits in 10 of his last 13 road games—a massive 77% cover rate. Meanwhile, Kyle Tucker is riding a hot streak at Dodger Stadium, clearing 0.5 hits in four of his last six home appearances. I’m confidently playing the over on both Arenado and Tucker tonight to give our entries a real shot at a nice payday.

Easy Steps for Using the Splash Promo Code

Unlocking your sign-up bonus before the Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers game is a breeze. Follow these steps so we can get your full deposit match and QuickPicks boost locked in:

Sign Up: Create your new account here. You’ll just need to provide your standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, make sure you punch in the Splash promo code WTOP to guarantee your eligibility for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Head to the cashier and deposit at least $20 using one of Splash’s secure payment methods.

Maximizing Your Deposit Match

Here’s a tip from the trenches: Splash will apply the 50% match only to your very first deposit. While the minimum is $20 (which nets you a $10 match), you don’t want to leave money on the table if you’re aiming for a bigger bankroll.

If your goal is to extract the absolute maximum value out of this bonus code, making a first-time deposit of $1,000 is how you secure the full $500 match. You do not have to deposit the full $1,000 to participate—the 50% match scales to whatever you initially put in. For example, if you deposit $100, Splash will credit you with $50 in bonus funds. Whatever amount you choose, you will still receive the 100% QuickPicks boost to round out your strategy.