Splash Promo Code WTOP: Get $500 Bonus for England-Argentina World Cup Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you want to build your daily fantasy sports bankroll for the rest of the World Cup, you need to jump on this exclusive welcome offer. By using the Splash promo code WTOP when signing up here, first-time players will score a 50% deposit match up to $500, plus a massive 100% QuickPicks boost.

Whether I’m backing my favorite goalscorers in today’s pivotal England vs. Argentina matchup or building a ticket for the final, this promo gives us the ultimate bankroll boost to step up to the big leagues.

Splash Promo Code WTOP for the Rest of the World Cup

Here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer I’m using to attack the FIFA World Cup action:

Splash Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 50% Deposit Match up to $500, plus a 100% QuickPicks Boost Date Last Verified July 15, 2026

Let’s talk about why this is such a strong play. Getting started with this Splash welcome offer ahead of the high-stakes England vs. Argentina semifinal is incredibly straightforward. By registering with the promo code, your very first deposit is matched 50% all the way up to $500, instantly inflating your spending power. On top of that, you secure a 100% QuickPicks boost, giving you a real chance at doubling up on your smartest predictions.

Keep in mind, I always emphasize reading the fine print: this promotion is strictly for new Splash customers making their first deposit. You’ve got to meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Splash legally operates to grab this extra cash.

World Cup Matches Today: Player Props

If you are looking for specific players to target in today’s high-stakes semifinal, I always start by handicapping the anytime goalscorer market. It provides plenty of intriguing options and serious upside. Below are some of the top player props I’ve got my eye on for the England vs. Argentina showdown:

Player (Team) Anytime Goalscorer Lionel Messi (ARG) +125 Harry Kane (ENG) +125 Ollie Watkins (ENG) +185 Ivan Toney (ENG) +190 Jude Bellingham (ENG) +240

These goalscorer odds provide a great foundation for our daily fantasy strategy heading into the semifinal clash. This England vs. Argentina matchup is exactly the type of spot where new users can apply their 100% QuickPicks boost. We can use that Splash promo code to leverage these exact props, turning our smart reads into a much bigger payout for the rest of the World Cup.

Guide for Using the Splash Welcome Offer

Claiming your deposit match and boost ahead of this highly anticipated semifinal is a quick and simple process. Follow my straightforward steps to unlock your welcome offer and get into the trenches with us:

Register Your Account: Begin by creating a new account here. You will need to provide standard personal information to set up and verify your profile. Enter the Promo Code: Make sure to input the Splash promo code WTOP during the sign-up process. This is your key to unlocking the reward. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of the secure payment methods available on the platform. Remember, this first deposit is matched 50% up to $500, so deposit strategically. Enjoy Your Boost: Once funded, your account will be credited with the match and your 100% QuickPicks boost, which you can use immediately on the England vs. Argentina matchup or any other eligible sporting event.

Once you complete these steps, the bonus funds will be sitting right in your account. There’s no better feeling than knowing you’ve stacked the deck in your favor before the opening whistle even blows.