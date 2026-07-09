Sparks spoil Caitlin Clark’s return, beating the Fever 106-92

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike had 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Los Angeles Sparks spoiled…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike had 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Los Angeles Sparks spoiled Caitlin Clark’s return, beating the Indiana Fever 106-92 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Clark returned after missing two games because of a back injury. She had nine points in 16 minutes for Indiana (12-9).

Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 29 points. Lexie Hull added 14, Damiris Dantas had 12 and Tyasha Harris 10. Indiana star Aliyah Boston sat out because of right leg injury.

Rae Burrell added 22 points for Los Angeles (9-11). Dearica Hamby added 21 points and nine rebounds, and Erica Wheeler and Ariel Atkins each scored 12 for Los Angeles. Kelsey Plum (lower left leg) and Cameron Brink (left ankle) did not play.

Atkins’ steal and fast-break layup capped Los Angeles’ 7-2 to begin the second half for a 55-43 lead. The Sparks led 82-71 entering the fourth.

Up next

Fever: At Phoenix on Thursday night.

Sparks: Host Chicago on Friday night.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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