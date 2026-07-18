Spain training session disrupted by bad weather the day before World Cup final against Argentina

EAST HANOVER, N.J. (AP) — Spain’s training session ahead of Sunday’s World Cup final against Argentina has been suspended because…

EAST HANOVER, N.J. (AP) — Spain’s training session ahead of Sunday’s World Cup final against Argentina has been suspended because of storms and lighting in the area, the team announced Saturday.

The players moved indoors for warm-up session. There was no immediate indication if the team would try to get back outside for a full session.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill warned residents Saturday that severe storms are expected across the state, with the potential for damaging winds, tornadoes, flash flooding, and large hail.

Argentina is also in the same area ahead of Sunday’s match. Argentina will be playing for its second consecutive World Cup title and fourth overall.

Spain’s only World Cup championship was in 2010.

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