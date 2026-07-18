Son Heung-min scores 1st goal of season and LAFC beats the Galaxy 3-0 in 27th edition of El Tráfico

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Son Heung-min scored his first goal of the season, Denis Bouanga continued his scoring streak in…

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Son Heung-min scored his first goal of the season, Denis Bouanga continued his scoring streak in El Tráfico and LAFC beat the LA Galaxy 3-0 on Friday night following an international break for the FIFA World Cup.

LAFC (8-5-3) evened the all-time series with the Galaxy at 10-10-7. LA (5-6-5) entered unbeaten in the last three meetings with LAFC.

Mark Delgado, who played for the Galaxy from 2022-24, opened the scoring in the 26th minute. Delgado’s initial header was blocked but it came right back to him for a shot past goalkeeper Novak Micovic.

Bouanga made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time on a penalty kick that goalkeeper Novak Micovic got a hand on. Bouanga has scored 11 goals in 10 career matches against the Galaxy across all competitions and has scored in the last seven meetings, the longest such streak in the rivalry’s history.

Heung-min scored in the 57th after getting a pass back from Delgado.

Up next

LAFC: Host Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Galaxy: Stay home to play St. Louis on Wednesday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.