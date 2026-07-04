Smith scores 29 to help the Aces beat the Sky 98-90

LAS VEGAS (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had 29 points and eight rebounds, Chelsea Gray made two key jumpers in the…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had 29 points and eight rebounds, Chelsea Gray made two key jumpers in the final minute of overtime, and the short-handed Las Vegas Aces beat the Chicago Sky 98-90 on Friday night.

Las Vegas (15-5), which was without A’ja Wilson (right leg) for a second straight game, scored 10 straight points in overtime to secure the 500th win in franchise history.

Las Vegas had a successful challenge with 1:08 remaining in overtime to take away a Chicago basket that would have pulled the Sky within two points. Then, Gray made a step-back jumper from the free-throw line to extend the Aces’ lead to 94-88 with 48 seconds left.

Gray added another jumper from near the same spot at 17.1 to make it 96-88.

Gray finished with 18 points and six assists for Las Vegas. Jewell Loyd added 19 points and Jackie Young had 16 points. Smith went 11 of 14 from the field and 7 of 10 at the free-throw line

Skylar Diggins led Chicago (6-14) with 19 points and Kamilla Cardoso had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Natasha Cloud added 15 points, and Courtney Vandersloot and Azura Stevens each scored 11.

The Sky took their first lead of the game, 82-81, during a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter.

Gray tied it at 86-all with 22.1 seconds left in regulation on another jumper in the paint.

Up next

Sky: At Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Aces: Hosts Indiana on Sunday.

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