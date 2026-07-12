Skenes wins 2nd straight start after 9-game winless slide, Pirates rout Brewers 14-5 with 10-run 4th

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Paul Skenes won his second straight start after going winless for nine in a row as the…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Paul Skenes won his second straight start after going winless for nine in a row as the Pittsburgh Pirates scored 10 runs in the fourth inning to rout the Milwaukee Brewers 14-5 Sunday and head into the All-Star break with a three-game sweep.

What was slated to be a high-profile matchup lost some of its luster when Milwaukee scratched hard-throwing Jacob Misiorowski on Saturday because of arm fatigue. While Skenes and Misiorowski are All-Stars, both will skip pitching in Tuesday’s showcase.

Skenes (8-8) allowed two runs and three hits over 5 1/3 innings with one walk and seven strikeouts — including four among his final five batters. He had been 0-6 in nine starts before beating Atlanta on Tuesday, and the Pirates lost all nine of those games.

Robert Gasser (2-4) gave up seven runs and eight hits in three-plus innings.

Pittsburgh (50-47) took a 4-2 lead into the fourth and scored seven runs before making an out.

ORIOLES 8, ROYALS 2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Leody Taveras homered and drove in three runs, Samuel Basallo added a solo shot and Baltimore beat Kansas City for a three-game sweep.

The game was interrupted in the seventh inning when several players from both teams converged around the plate after Kansas City’s Lucas Erceg hit Blaze Alexander on the arm with a pitch. The off-target pitch came immediately after Erceg yielded Basallo’s homer to make it 8-2.

Alexander shouted at Erceg, and Orioles manager Craig Albernaz quickly stepped in to restrain Alexander. Players from both dugouts and bullpens approached, but no punches were thrown, no one was shoved and no one was ejected.

Alexander had two hits and scored twice for the Orioles, who enter the All-Star break with their first four-game winning streak of the season.

Taveras hit a two-run homer in the second inning, a drive estimated at 448 feet. He also singled in the tiebreaking run during a five-run sixth that put Baltimore up 7-2.

YANKEES 5, NATIONALS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ben Rice hit a two-run triple in the top of the eighth inning to give New York its third straight come-from-behind victory over Washington.

New York, which has won four in a row overall for the first time since June 13-17, completed a three-game sweep in which it overcame one deficit in the ninth inning and two in the eighth.

The Yankees tied the White Sox with their eighth win when trailing in the eighth inning or later for the most such victories in the American League.

With men on first and second against Andrew Alvarez (2-3), Rice hit a drive on the fourth straight curveball from Alvarez that center fielder Dylan Crews was unable to catch while slamming into the wall.

Both runners scored, making it 4-3 and putting Ryan Yarbrough (2-0) in line for the win. Paul Blackburn returned the final six Washington batters for his first save.

CUBS 8, REDS 4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Alex Bregman had a season-high four RBIs, including a three-run homer in a four-run seventh inning, and Chicago beat Cincinnati.

Chicago took two of three from the Reds and entered the All-Star break at 54-42, in position for an NL wild card and five games back of NL Central-leading Milwaukee.

Cincinnati (43-52) lost its fourth straight series and is last in the division.

Bregman was a triple shy of the cycle after hitting a two-run homer Saturday. He had a go-ahead RBI double in the first, singled in the fifth and hit his ninth home run of the season, a drive off Pierce Johnson.

Bregman is hitting .241 with 41 RBIs after signing a $175 million, five-year contract.

Matthew Boyd (5-1) improved to 5-0 in eight starts since losing his opening outing, allowing four runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Jacob Webb got two outs for his fifth save.

RED SOX 3, METS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor misplayed a potential game-ending, double-play grounder for an error that led to Boston’s two-run ninth inning, Anthony Siegler hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th and the Red Sox extended their winning streak to nine by beating New York.

Boston (46-48) completed its second 9-0 trip in franchise history after one from July 29 to Aug. 7, 1977. The Red Sox are on their longest winning streak since taking 10 in a row from July 4-13 last year. They have won 14 of 16 and 17 of 22.

New York lost for the 16th time in 22 games and at 40-57 matched its season low of 17 games under .500. The Mets, who started the season with the major leagues’ highest payroll, had not been 17 under at the All-Star break since they were 25-44 in 1995.

Blanked on two hits through eight innings by Zach Thornton and Luke Weaver, Boston rallied in the ninth off Devin Williams. Ceddanne Rafaela singled leading off and Lindor allowed Romy Gonzalez’s grounder to shortstop to bounce off his chest.

Caleb Durbin and Andrew Monasterio walked, forcing in a run and Jarren Duran blooped a tying single that dropped just in front of sliding right fielder Carson Benge.

MARINERS 8, RAYS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer after Seattle lost starting pitcher Emerson Hancock to a hand injury in the second inning, and the Mariners beat Tampa Bay to snap a five-game losing streak.

Hancock took a 107.2 mph one-hopper off his pitching hand on his first pitch to Yandy Diaz but recovered to throw him out at first. The right-hander stayed in the game and retired Jonathan Aranda on a flyout on his second pitch before striking out Junior Caminero.

Hancock then left after issuing a two-out walk to Victor Mesa Jr. in the second on his 19th pitch. José A. Ferrer (2-1) needed one pitch to end the inning before striking out two in a scoreless third. Four relievers followed, with Andrés Muñoz pitching the ninth to close it out.

Seattle took a 3-0 lead against Ian Seymour (6-2) in the second on Victor Robles’ bases-loaded sacrifice fly and J.P. Crawford’s two-out, two-run double.

Weston Wilson hit a solo homer — his first as a Mariner and second of the season — with one out in the fourth. Seymour left with two outs and two on and Arozarena greeted Cole Sulser with his 11th homer to cap the four-run inning for a 7-0 lead.

PHILLIES 5, TIGERS 0

DETROIT (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run double in the sixth inning and Zack Wheeler struck out 10 in six scoreless innings, helping the Philadelphia beat Detroit to win its three-game series before the All-Star break.

Wheeler (10-1) allowed just two hits in his first start since he was critical of Major League Baseball’s decision to exclude him from the Midsummer Classic following his previous outing.

Tarik Skubal (5-5) gave up two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five in five-plus innings.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch replaced the two-time Cy Young Award winner after Bryce Harper led off the sixth inning with an infield single and put Keider Montero on the mound. Realmuto later cleared the bases with a double and scored on Bryson Stott’s single, pushing Philadelphia’s lead to 5-0.

Kyle Schwarber hit a full-count, two-out RBI single off Skubal to break a scoreless tie in the third and scored Realmuto, who was hit by a pitch to start the inning.

GUARDIANS 5, MARLINS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Joey Cantillo struck out nine over five innings of one-run ball, Brayan Rocchio homered and drove in two and Cleveland beat Miami to complete a three-game sweep.

Rookie Chase DeLauter also went deep while Steven Kwan and Kahlil Watson each had two hits for the Guardians, who are 51-46 going into the All-Star break.

The Marlins had won six straight at home entering the series and were a major league-best 26-8 since June 1. They enter the break at 52-45.

Cantillo (8-4) allowed six hits and walked two. The left-hander escaped a bases-loaded situation with no outs in the second, when he retired Esteury Ruiz on a pop-out before striking out Rece Hinds and Brian Navarreto.

Cleveland starters limited Miami to four runs over 17 2/3 innings in the series, while relievers allowed two runs over the remaining 9 1/3 innings.

The Marlins’ Otto López, who had a major league-leading .345 batting average before the opener, went 0-for-12 in the series and his average dropped 11 points.

TWINS 4, ANGELS 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Trevor Larnach homered and drove in two runs, Ryan Jeffers added a two-run double and Minnesota beat Los Angeles, having won eight of their last nine series heading into the All-Star break.

Larnach’s single in the third inning scored Luke Keaschall, tying the game at 1. Jeffers followed with a double that knocked in Ryan Kreidler and Larnach, extending the lead to 3-1.

Larnach added a 405-foot solo homer to right in the eighth inning, his seventh of the season, as the Twins won their fifth straight series.

Minnesota starter Taj Bradley (9-3) worked seven innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs with six strikeouts and a pair of walks. Andrew Morris struck out two over the last two innings and earned his third save.

Josh Lowe and Denzer Guzman hit solo home runs for the Angels. Lowe’s eighth of the season came in the second inning and Guzman added his fourth in the seventh inning.

WHITE SOX 9, ATHLETICS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Sam Antonacci and Braden Montgomery homered in a six-run first inning and the White Sox extended the Athletics’ losing streak to nine with victory that left Chicago atop the AL Central entering the All-Stark break.

Montgomery, who debuted on June 9, drove in four runs in a big league game for the first time. He entered with eight RBIs in his first 28 games.

Chicago (50-45) swept the three-game series by outscoring the A’s 24-2 after getting swept in three games against Boston. The White Sox lead the division over Cleveland (51-46) by less than a percentage point.

The A’s, on their longest skid since dropping nine straight from May 27 to June 4 last year, have lost 13 of 14 and 17 of 20, falling to 41-55.

All-Star Shea Langeliers hit his 21st homer in the first off Noah Schultz (3-6), giving the A’s their first lead since July 1.

Antonacci went deep in the bottom half on the third pitch from J.T. Ginn (7-6) to ignite Chicago’s high-scoring first inning this season. Kyle Teel hit a two-run single and Montgomery hit a three-run homer for a 6-1 lead.

BRAVES 4, CARDINALS 3

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — Ozzie Albies doubled and scored the winning run on Masyn Winn’s throwing error in the ninth inning, allowing Atlanta to avoid a sweep against St. Louis.

Moments before the decisive run scored, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was ejected after a failed challenge when JoJo Romero (1-3) hit Michael Harris II with a two-strike pitch with two outs.

Marmol’s 23rd career ejection tied Whitey Herzog and Roger Bresnahan for second among Cardinals managers, trailing only Tony La Russa’s 39.

Mauricio Dubón followed with a routine grounder to shortstop, but the 2025 Gold Glover Winn’s throw to first was wild.

All-Star Raisel Iglesias closed with a perfect ninth inning for his 19th save. Tyler Kinley (5-3) earned the win.

Brewer Hicklen put Atlanta ahead 3-1 in the sixth with a double to left-center field for his first major league RBI and extra-base hit.

RANGERS 6, ASTROS 5

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brandon Nimmo hit a game-ending single that drove in Wyatt Langford with his third hit of the game, and Texas beat Houston Astros 6-to enter the All-Star break with a winning record at 49-47.

Langford singled off Josh Hader (3-1) leading off the ninth and advanced when Zach Dezenzo misplayed the ball for an error. Langford moved up on Josh Jung’s single and scored standing up when Nimmo hit a one-hopper that glanced off the raised glove of Hader and into center field, giving Texas its fourth walk-off win this year.

Nimmo had his first walk-off plate appearance for Texas and his seventh in the big leagues.

All-Star closer Jacob Latz (2-1) intentionally walked Yordan Alvarez with two outs and none on in the ninth, Alvarez’s second intentional walk of the game, then retired Isaac Paredes on a popout.

GIANTS 3, ROCKIES 2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rafael Devers scored the tiebreaking run in a two-run eighth inning when catcher Hunter Goodman threw wildly into center field on a stolen-base attempt, and San Francisco overcame Jake McCarthy’s second leadoff inside-the-park home run this season to beat Colorado.

San Francisco gained a four-game split and entered the All-Star break fourth in the NL West at 41-55. The Giants have won 21 of their past 23 home games against Colorado and are 36-7 in San Francisco against the Rockies since 2021.

Colorado has lost four of five and is a National League-worst 39-59. The Rockies are 17-34 on the road.

McCarthy, who had an inside-the-park homer off Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes at Coors Field on June 20, drove Trevor McDonald’s second pitch of the game on a bounce to the 415-foot sign in right-center field. The ball bounced away from right fielder Jung Hoo Lee and McCarthy slid home ahead of an off-line relay throw from second baseman Luis Arraez for his 10th home run this season.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, DODGERS 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ildemaro Vargas had two hits, including a go-ahead single in the sixth inning, and Arizona overcame Shohei Ohtani’s 22nd home run in a victory over sloppy Los Angeles that finished a three-game sweep heading into the All-Star break.

Ohtani went 2 for 4 and is batting .293 with 22 homers and 58 RBIs while going 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings over 14 starts. The four-time MVP is skipping Tuesday’s All-Star Game to have his left knee drained to relieve continued irritation.

Nolan Arenado scored a run and had an RBI as the Diamondbacks extended their winning streak to four games in their first road sweep of the Dodgers since Sept. 4-6, 2017.

Ohtani hit his ninth leadoff homer this season, connecting on the first pitch from rookie Mitch Bratt, who started because Zac Gallen went on the injured list with elbow inflammation.

Two-time defending champion Los Angeles heads into the break a major league-best 61-36. Tommy Edman had a two-run, third-inning single that built a 3-0 lead for Los Angeles, which had a passed ball and two more errors and has nine errors over five games.

PADRES 5, BLUE JAYS 4

SAN DIEGO (AP ) — Manny Machado singled in the tying run in the eighth inning and Ty France’s sacrifice brought in the go-ahead run for San Diego, who beat Toronto to take two of three.

The Padres won for just the fifth time in 16 games and pulled back to .500 at 48-48.

The defending American League champion Blue Jays head into the All-Star break at 45-51.

Machado’s third single brought in Xander Bogaerts, who hit a leadoff single against Jeff Hoffman (5-6) and stole second. Machado advanced on Gavin Sheets’ groundout and was replaced by Jase Bowen, who stole third and scored on France’s sac fly.

Mason Miller, San Diego’s only All-Star, retired the side in the ninth on eight pitches for his 25th save.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.