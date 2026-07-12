Fisk outlasts Pendrith on 3rd extra hole in the ISCO Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Steven Fisk outlasted Taylor Pendrith in the ISCO Championship on Sunday for his second PGA Tour…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Steven Fisk outlasted Taylor Pendrith in the ISCO Championship on Sunday for his second PGA Tour title, two-putting for par on the third hole of a playoff.

Fisk closed with a 3-under 67 in cloudy and breezy conditions at Hurstbourne Country Club to match Pendrith at 16-under 264.

Played opposite the Scottish Open, the event was sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the European tour. The 29-year-old Fisk gets into the PGA Championship but not the Masters next year. Last October, he won the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi for his first PGA Tour title.

Pendrith finished with a 65. The 35-year-old Canadian was trying to win for the second time on the tour.

On the final trip down the par-4 18th, Fisk made a 3-foot par putt after splitting the fairway and hitting to 28 feet. Pendrith drove into a fairway bunker, left his approach well short and missed a 10-foot par try.

On the first extra hole, Pendrith raced a 9-foot birdie try 4 feet past. They scrambled for pars on the second, with Fisk going from bunker to bunker and blasting out to 3 feet.

Canadian Ben Silverman and Aaron Wise were a stroke out the playoff. Silverman closed with a 66, and Wise shot 69.

Lucas Glover, atop the leaderboard after each of the first three rounds, had a 71 to tie for fifth at 14 under with Davis Chatfield (66) and Kristoffer Ventura (66).

Former Auburn star Jackson Koivun closed with a 67 to tie for 10th at 12 under. He missed the cut last week in his professional debut.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.