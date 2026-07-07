Shohei Ohtani hits his 300th career homer, a leadoff shot for Dodgers star against the Rockies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 300th career homer on Tuesday night, a leadoff shot against Colorado Rockies…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 300th career homer on Tuesday night, a leadoff shot against Colorado Rockies pitcher Michael Lorenzen.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ two-way superstar blasted a 409-foot line drive to center on a 2-0 pitch for his 20th homer of the season. Center fielder Cole Carrigg could only watch it fly out.

It was Ohtani’s 31st career leadoff homer and seventh this season. He also homered in the Dodgers’ 8-7 victory in 11 innings on Monday night to highlight a 3-for-4 performance.

Teammate Freddie Freeman bowed as Ohtani made his way back to the dugout.

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