Seattle visits Phoenix after Johnson’s 24-point game

Seattle Storm (5-15, 0-10 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (7-13, 4-8 Western Conference) Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT LINE: Mercury…

Seattle Storm (5-15, 0-10 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (7-13, 4-8 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Mercury -5.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm visits the Phoenix Mercury after Flau’jae Johnson scored 24 points in the Storm’s 105-90 win over the Atlanta Dream.

The Mercury’s record in Western Conference play is 4-8. Phoenix gives up 86.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Storm are 0-10 in Western Conference play. Seattle ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

Phoenix averages 84.0 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 86.2 Seattle gives up. Seattle averages 81.1 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 86.8 Phoenix allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Mercury won the last meeting 93-73 on June 20. Valeriane Ayayi scored 18 points to help lead the Mercury to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahleah Copper is averaging 20.1 points for the Mercury. Alyssa Thomas is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 12.9 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Storm. Natisha Hiedeman is averaging 17.9 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 5-5, averaging 84.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points per game.

Storm: 2-8, averaging 85.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.2 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Sami Whitcomb: out (knee), Monique Akoa Makani: day to day (hamstring), Natasha Mack: out (foot).

Storm: Jordan Horston: day to day (foot), Ezi Magbegor: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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