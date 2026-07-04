Scotland finishes strongly to beat Argentina 47-38 in the Nations Championship

CORDOBA, Argentina (AP) — Hooker Gregor Hiddleston scored a crucial try on debut as Scotland finished strongly to beat Argentina…

CORDOBA, Argentina (AP) — Hooker Gregor Hiddleston scored a crucial try on debut as Scotland finished strongly to beat Argentina 47-38 Saturday in the first round of rugby’s Nations Championship.

Scotland was under severe pressure with a two point lead and a man in the sin bin with 15 minutes remaining.

Hiddleston’s try gave Scotland breathing space and it finished powerfully with a try to Kyle Rowe to win by seven tries to five and post its highest-ever score against Argentina. The win avenged Scotland’s 33-24 loss to Argentina in Edinburgh in the autumn.

Scotland had to overcome strong starts by Argentina in both halves. Joaquin Oviedo scored the first try of the match in the seventh minute but Scotland rallied with tries to captain Sione Tuipulotu, Pierre Shoeman and Rory Hutchinson to lead 19-10 at halftime.

SCOTLAND UNDER PRESSURE

Winger Rodrigo Isgro scored for Argentina in the second minute of the second half to cut the lead to two points. But Scotland responded emphatically with tries to Gregor Brown and Scott Cummings, both playing their 50th tests.

A try to Tomas Rapetti in the 65th minute reduced Scotland’s lead to nine points and the pressure increased when winger Jamie Dobie was sent to the sin bin over team infringements.

Once again Scotland responded and Hiddleston’s try gave it a critical 40-24 lead, easing the pressure and making victory secure.

“To be honest we knew it was going to be a back and forth battle, similar to what we faced in the autumn against Argentina,” Tuipulotu said. “These are all the things we spoke about, especially coming away from home.

“There was going to be a point in the game where we had to wrestle back momentum and when they came out really hot in the second half we answered back really nicely.”

ARGENTINA STRONG EARLY

Argentina showed intent early, holding the ball in its first possession for four minutes and 22 phases to gain a strong foothold in Scotland’s 22.

From a penalty, Argentina kicked to touch, won the lineout and Oviedo burst through the ensuing maul to score the first try.

Much of the possession and territory in the first quarter belonged to Argentina but Scotland began to turn that from the 18th minute when it scored the first of three first half tries through Tuipulotu.

Scotland carried the ball for 13 phases to enter Argentina’s 22 and Hutchinson whipped an accurate long pass to Tuipulotu on the right wing who scored untouched.

The tide of the match had turned. Scotland was in again six minutes later through Shoeman. Rowe made a telling line break from fullback and after a quick recycle Shoeman was on hand to take the ball at pace and crash over.

Scotland added it’s third try in the 36th minute when it won a dominant scrum on Argentina’s 22. Tuipulotu carried strongly and Rory Hutchinson stepped through tackles on the left side to score and make the lead 19-10 at halftime.

SECOND-HALF PRESSURE

Argentina came out strongly again at the start of the second half, playing accurately with ball in hand. From a good attacking position Santiago Carreras threaded a kick through the Scotland defense for winger Isgro who controlled a difficult bounce and stretched out to score.

Scotland again responded quickly. Opting to take a lineout from a handy penalty — a theme of the first round in which teams generally have shunned kicks at goal — Scotland probed the narrow side then scored on the open side through Brown to make the lead nine points.

The game opened up for Scotland to score a brilliant try through Cummings. Dobie, pressed up against the left touch, off-loaded to Rowe making room for Cummings to score. After Rapetti’s try, Hiddleston settled any nerves among the Scotland players, though Argentina scored two late tries.

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