India names Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja in Sri Lanka cricket test squad

DELHI, India (AP) — Star pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have been named in India’s test squad…

DELHI, India (AP) — Star pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have been named in India’s test squad for the tour of Sri Lanka starting August 15.

The two tests will be played in Galle and Colombo, and are part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC). India is currently fifth in the table, with Sri Lanka sixth, and both teams need valuable points in pursuit of qualification for the 2027 final.

Sri Lanka last hosted Bangladesh in June 2025, winning 1-0, and then lost 1-0 away to West Indies earlier in July.

India previously lost a home series against South Africa 2-0 in 2025, and then hosted Afghanistan in a solitary test in June — India won comfortably, though it does not count toward the WTC. Both Bumrah and Jadeja were rested for the Afghanistan match, on account of workload management.

Bumrah, along with batter Sai Sudharsan, will undergo a fitness test ahead of their inclusion in the touring party. Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar are the other pacers in the Indian squad. Brar had picked 10 wickets in the unofficial second test between Sri Lanka A and India A in Galle, recently.

In the spin department, Indian selectors have called up 33-year-old off-spin all-rounder Saransh Jain. He comes in for Washington Sundar, who sustained a hamstring injury on the tour of England earlier in July. Jain had a good domestic outing last season, and he was also part of the India A setup prior to this call-up. Overall, he has picked 188 wickets in 54 first-class matches thus far.

Along with Jadeja and Jain, Manav Suthar and Kuldeep Yadav are the other spinners. Suthar had debuted against Afghanistan and picked seven wickets. In all, India is carrying three left-arm spinners to Sri Lanka — Jadeja, Suthar and Yadav.

Shubman Gill will continue leading the side, with Lokesh Rahul serving as vice-captain. Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel are the designated wicketkeepers.

India last toured Sri Lanka in 2017 and won the three-Test series 3-0.

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Squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain.

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