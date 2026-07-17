Schalke signs former Germany winger Robin Gosens on loan from Fiorentina

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Schalke has signed former Germany left winger Robin Gosens on loan from Italian side Fiorentina. Schalke,…

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Schalke has signed former Germany left winger Robin Gosens on loan from Italian side Fiorentina.

Schalke, which secured its promotion back to the Bundesliga last season, said on Friday the 32-year-old Gosens was joining on a contract that can lead to a permanent deal should certain conditions be met.

Kicker magazine reports these include Schalke securing its status in the top division next season and Gosens making a set number of appearances for the club.

“We’re delighted that Robin Gosens has chosen us. We’re getting a player of immense quality and a true leader for our squad,” Schalke sporting director Youri Mulder said. “Over the past few years, Robin has demonstrated his commitment, mentality, and an unwavering drive for success at both club and international levels.”

Gosens made 24 appearances for Germany, the last of those in 2025.

He joined Fiorentina in 2024 from Union Berlin — his only previous Bundesliga club — after stints at Inter Milan and Atalanta, where he first rose to prominence after beginning his career in the Netherlands.

Gosens was born to a German mother and Dutch father in Emmerich, a German town near the Dutch border. He joined Dutch team Vitesse Arnhem before his 18th birthday in 2012.

Gosens played top-division football in the Netherlands for Heracles Almelo before joining Atalanta in 2017. Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini brought out the best from the tireless player in a 3-4-3 formation, where he played as a left back or winger.

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