Sam Antonacci hits two-run HR, Braden Montgomery drives in four as White Sox beat Blue Jays 12-4

TORONTO (AP) — Sam Antonacci hit a two-run home run, Braden Montgomery matched his career-high with four RBIs, and the…

TORONTO (AP) — Sam Antonacci hit a two-run home run, Braden Montgomery matched his career-high with four RBIs, and the Chicago White Sox extended their winning streak to four with a 12-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

Braden Montgomery had a three-run triple and Colson Montgomery added a three-run double as Chicago improved to 4-0 against Toronto this season, outscoring the Blue Jays 26-11 in those games.

Tyler Schweitzer (1-0) pitched three shutout innings as the AL Central leaders returned from the All-Star break with a decisive win.

George Springer, Luis Urías and Brandon Valenzuela hit solo home runs but the Blue Jays couldn’t recover after giving up five in the second inning. Toronto is 5-36 when its opponent scores five runs or more.

The Blue Jays fell to 24-26 at home, where they went 54-27 last season.

Toronto’s Spencer Miles (4-2) allowed six runs and six hits in four-plus innings.

Colson Montgomery and Andrew Benintendi singled to begin the second before Kyle Teel hit an RBI double. Braden Montgomery drove in a run with a fielder’s choice and Chase Meidroth hit an RBI single before Antonacci went deep.

Urías homered off Anthony Kay in the fourth.

Springer and Valenzuela both went deep off Trevor Richards. Springer homered in the fifth, his 10th this season. Valenzuela led off the sixth with his eighth home run.

Braden Montgomery cleared the bases with a triple off Braydon Fisher in the seventh, then scored on a sacrifice fly by Tristan Peters.

Hours before the first pitch, the Blue Jays announced on social media that the roof would remain closed Friday because of poor air quality caused by wildfires.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP Shane Bieber (0-1, 7.64 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday against Chicago RHP Davis Martin (9-4, 3.41).

__

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.