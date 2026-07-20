Rudi Garcia is not continuing as Belgium coach after reaching World Cup quarterfinals

BRUSSELS (AP) — Rudi Garcia is not continuing as Belgium coach after failing to reach agreement with the country’s soccer…

BRUSSELS (AP) — Rudi Garcia is not continuing as Belgium coach after failing to reach agreement with the country’s soccer federation on a contract extension.

The Royal Belgian Football Association said Monday that it will not renew Garcia’s deal beyond the end of this month, and that it is looking for a successor to the French coach who led the Belgian team to the World Cup quarterfinals, where it was beaten by eventual champion Spain.

“Garcia has unquestionably played a key role in restoring the Belgian Red Devils,” Belgium sports director Vincent Mannaert said. “He was appointed national coach in a challenging sporting and financial context. Thanks in particular to his commitment and experience, team cohesion was restored and a strong result was achieved at the most recent FIFA World Cup.”

Garcia was appointed Belgium coach in January 2025 as the successor to the fired Domenico Tedesco, who failed to revive the team during a relatively short tenure. Garcia, who coached several big clubs including Napoli, Marseille and Roma in his much traveled career, had never managed a national side.

He touted his achievements in his 18 months as Belgium coach, pointing to the team’s World Cup campaign and improved standing since he took over.

“I wish Belgium every success as they continue the generational transition that I was proud to help initiate,” Garcia said.

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