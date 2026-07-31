Rookie Susac homers again, Ray wins his 7th straight decision as Giants beat Padres 4-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Daniel Susac hit a two-run home run and had three RBIs, and Robbie Ray pitched…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Daniel Susac hit a two-run home run and had three RBIs, and Robbie Ray pitched six impressive innings to win his seventh straight decision and lead the San Francisco Giants to a 4-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night.

The Padres saw their five-game winning streak snapped and dropped two games behind the final NL wild-card spot.

Susac drove the first pitch he saw from JP Sears (3-4) onto the balcony on the third level of the Western Metal Supply Co. brick warehouse in the left field corner for a 3-0 lead with no outs in the second. Willy Adames was aboard on a leadoff single.

Susac added a sacrifice fly in the fifth for a 4-1 lead. He hit his first two home runs in a 16-3 win against Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Ray (10-6) held San Diego to one run and four hits while striking out six and walking one. The left-hander is 7-0 in his last 10 starts and hasn’t lost since May 18 at Arizona.

Erik Miller pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. made a spectacular leaping catch to rob Rafael Devers of a three-run home run in the first inning. Devers did get a sacrifice fly, but Tatis added on to his impressive list of home run robberies, which included taking one away from Devers last August.

Tatis tracked Devers’ fly ball and leaped to get his glove high above the short wall in right-center at Petco Park to make the catch. He landed and tumbled onto his backside, but flipped the ball to center fielder Jackson Merrill, who tossed it into the infield.

Merrill helped Tatis to his feet and patted him on the chest. Sears raised his left arm in celebration.

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Neither team had announced its starter for Friday night.

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