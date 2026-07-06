Roger Federer is back at Wimbledon on anniversary of memorable 2008 final vs. Rafael Nadal

LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer was back at Wimbledon on Monday on the 18th anniversary of his memorable five-set loss…

LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer was back at Wimbledon on Monday on the 18th anniversary of his memorable five-set loss to rival Rafael Nadal in the 2008 final.

Wearing a brown double-breasted suit, Federer — the record eight-time men’s singles champion at the grass-court Grand Slam — was a guest in the Royal Box for fourth-round matches.

Federer sat in the front row for the Centre Court match featuring rising player Alexandra Eala of the Philippines against 2024 finalist Jasmine Paolini. Up next, it was Grigor Dimitrov against fellow wild card Arthur Fery, who grew up just beyond the All England Club’s gates, and French Open champion Alexander Zverev against Jiri Lehecka.

Nadal beat Federer 9-7 in the fifth set of the 2008 final, which is considered one of the more memorable matches in tennis. Nadal became the first man since 1927 to come back to win a Wimbledon final after losing the first two sets. Also, the defeat prevented Federer from becoming the first man since the 1880s to win a sixth consecutive championship at Wimbledon.

The 2008 final was played on July 6, which was also the date Federer won his first Wimbledon title in 2003 by beating Mark Philippoussis.

Federer, who won the last of his Wimbledon titles in 2017, retired in 2022.

Next month, he will be enshrined into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Fellow tennis great Billie Jean King and Kimi Antonelli, the 19-year-old Mercedes driver leading the Formula 1 standings, were also in the Royal Box on Monday.

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